Trump Hails Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Deal as Possible 'Beginning of Something Bigger'

Donald Trump Congratulates Russia and Ukraine on Successful Prisoner Swap

US President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine conducted a large prisoner exchange. According to Trump, the process was just completed. On May 16, the two sides agreed to a "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange, but no date had been specified. It was all said that it would take the parties a few days to complete the swap.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Office of Ukraine., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Return of liberated Ukrainians

According to Trump, the exchange "just concluded."

"A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation," the US president posted on Truth Social. "This could lead to something big???"

The agreement on a "1000 for 1000" prisoner swap was reached between Ukraine and Russia during their first direct negotiations since 2022, held in Istanbul on May 16. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, announced the exchange would take place this week.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv disclosed a specific date. It was only said that the process would be broken up over several days due to technical challenges in carrying it out in a single day. On May 22, both sides exchanged lists of prisoners for the swap.

The previous prisoner exchange, using a "205 for 205" formula, took place on May 6. On April 19, Moscow returned 246 servicemen, with Kyiv receiving the same number. The UAE Foreign Ministry had called that exchange the largest since the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

