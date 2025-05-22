World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Deploys R-37M Missile with Miniature Nuclear Warhead

U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Russia is allegedly deploying a new nuclear-capable air-to-air missile, now being adopted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, a report from the Defense Intelligence Agency of the U.S. Armed Forces said. The weapon in question may be a new variant of the long-range R-37M missile.

Sukhoi Su-35
Photo: flickr.com by Артем Катранжи, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Sukhoi Su-35

"The R-37M carries a very large 60 kilogram warhead, around three times the size of those usually integrated onto air-to-air missiles, which provides a greater capacity to integrate a miniaturised nuclear warhead,” the article in the Military Watch Magazine said.

The missile can reportedly be carried by Su-35S fighter jets and MiG-31BM interceptors. A nuclear-capable R-37M would make it possible for one single Russian aircraft to potentially neutralize entire squadrons of enemy aircraft.

The long-range R-37 air-to-air missile is one of Russia's most powerful, with a range of over 300 kilometers and a 60 kg warhead.

In May, a Su-30SM2 was seen for the first time equipped with R-37M air-to-air missiles. The fighter reportedly shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 at a distance of 213 kilometers, setting a new world record.

Konstantin Makienko, Deputy Director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, told Gazeta.ru publication that the R-37M missile was initially introduced with the 5th-generation Su-57 fighter and the MiG-31BM interceptor, but has now also been integrated into the 4++ generation Su-35S.

In May, the United Aircraft Corporation delivered a new batch of 4++ generation Su-35S fighters to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Additionally, the MiG-31BM interceptors-also capable of carrying the new missile-are considered a major threat to Ukrainian F-16s due to their performance and onboard radar systems, which enable the missile's full range potential.

The MiG-31BM is not only one of the longest-range combat aircraft but also has the highest cruising speed of any fighter in the world.

Details

The Vympel R-37 (NATO reporting name: AA-13 Axehead) is a Russian long-range air-to-air missile. It is designed to shoot down tankers, AWACS and other C4ISTAR aircraft while keeping the launch platform out of range of any fighters that might be protecting the target. According to Janes there are two variants, the R-37 and the R-37M; the latter conceived as having a jettisonable rocket booster that increases the range to "300–400 km" (160–220 nm). In 2023, Rosoboronexport introduced the export version of the R-37M, designated RVV-BD. It has a launch range of up to 200 kilometres (120 mi; 110 nmi) and maximum altitude of 25 kilometres (82,000 ft) with a 60 kilograms (130 lb) warhead. The missile is compatible with Sukhoi Su-57, Sukhoi Su-30, Sukhoi Su-35, Mikoyan MiG-31BM and Mikoyan MiG-35.

R-37M missile
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
