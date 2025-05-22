World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

North Korean Warship Topples During Launch in Front of Kim Jong Un

North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
World

A newly built North Korean destroyer suffered an accident during its launch ceremony on May 21 in the port city of Chongjin, state-run KCNA agency said.

Kim Jong-un
Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kim Jong-un

Authorities in Pyongyang reportedly attempted a transverse launch method, but the ship was damaged due to what KCNA described as "gross negligence” and "poor leadership.”

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the ship had fallen onto its side in the water but remains afloat.

South Korea's Unification Ministry noted that Pyongyang unusually admitted the failure publicly, likely as a means of enforcing internal discipline.

"The report attributes the mishap to "pure carelessness,' suggesting that the regime intends to punish those responsible harshly,” said a ministry representative.

Kim Jong Un Witnessed the Incident Firsthand

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present at the launch and reportedly called the mishap a serious accident and crime. He ordered the ship to be restored in time for the June plenary meeting of the Workers' Party Central Committee, framing the failure as a matter of national prestige.

Despite the dramatic collapse, South Korean news agency Newsis cited evidence that the destroyer may not have sustained major structural damage. The urgency to restore it suggests repairs are feasible.

Details

The Korean People's Army Navy (KPANF; lit. Korean People's Military Navy) or the Korean People's Navy (KPN) is the naval component of the Korean People's Army, the North Korean armed forces. There are some 780 vessels including 70 midget submarines (including the Yono-class submarine and Sang-O-class submarine), 20 Romeo-class submarines, and about 140 air cushioned landing craft. The North Korean navy is considered a brown-water (or riverine) navy and operates mainly within the 50 kilometer exclusion zone. The fleet consists of east and west coast squadrons, which cannot support each other in the event of war with an adversary such as South Korea. The limited range of its vessels means that, even in peacetime, it is virtually impossible for a ship on one coast to visit the other coast.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
World
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile Видео 
Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel Видео 
Popular
North Korean Warship Topples During Launch in Front of Kim Jong Un

A newly built North Korean destroyer suffered an accident during its launch ceremony on May 21 in the port city of Chongjin

North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Russia Deploys R-37M Missile with Miniature Nuclear Warhead
Trump’s Red Sea Air Assault: 56,000 kg of Bombs Dropped on ISIS Hideouts
Russian Soldier Survives Without Food or Water for Three Days While Observing Ukrainian Forces
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades Andrey Mihayloff German Business Closures Hit 13-Year High, Driven by Energy Costs and Labor Shortages Oleg Artyukov Russia Proposes LNG Hub in Malaysia as EU Continues Lashing Itself Lyuba Lulko
Ukrainian Soldier Tortured by Comrades in Mobile Phone Video Found by Russian Forces
Soviet Soldier Who Lived in Afghanistan for 40 Years Returns to Russia Only to be Called Traitor
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Last materials
Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Russian Tourist Praises American Family Values After Trip to Pennsylvania
Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms
Putin Confirms Russia Creating Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
Biggest Carrier Strike in History: US Jets Hit ISIS in Somalia
Russia Says Massive 1,000-for-1,000 POW Exchange With Ukraine Will Take Several Days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.