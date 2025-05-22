World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump’s Red Sea Air Assault: 56,000 kg of Bombs Dropped on ISIS Hideouts

Biggest Carrier Strike in History: US Jets Hit ISIS in Somalia
World

On February 1, U.S. Navy fighter jets launched what officials described as the largest-ever carrier-based airstrike in history, according to Acting Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby.

US Navy in the Persian Gulf
Photo: National Archives and Records Administration by Lt. Mitchell, U.S.Navy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US Navy in the Persian Gulf

The strike, launched from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, targeted terrorist groups in Somalia. As many as 16 F/A-18 Super Hornets dropped over 56,000 kilograms of munitions, Business Insider reports.

President Donald Trump ordered the precision strikes to eliminate a senior ISIS leader in Somalia, whom he described as a recruiter and organizer of attacks against the U.S. and its allies. According to Trump, many terrorists were killed without harming civilians.

This follows a similar U.S. airstrike in spring 2024, which killed the top ISIS leader in Somalia near Bosaso.

Separately, in March, the Trump administration began quiet talks to potentially recognize Somaliland as an independent state if it agrees to host refugees from Gaza. While Somaliland denied such contacts, The New York Times reported in April that the territory sought U.S. recognition in exchange for leasing access to its port and airport in Berbera.

Somaliland has functioned as a self-declared republic since 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized.

Details

Somaliland officially the Republic of Somaliland, is an unrecognised country in the Horn of Africa. It is located in the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden and bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east. Its claimed territory has an area of 176,120 square kilometres (68,000 sq mi), with approximately 6.2 million people as of 2024. The capital and largest city is Hargeisa. Various Somali Muslim kingdoms were established in the area during the early Islamic period, including in the 14th to 15th centuries the Zeila-based Adal Sultanate. In the early modern period, successor states to the Adal Sultanate emerged, including the Isaaq Sultanate which was established in the middle of the 18th century. In the late 19th century, the United Kingdom signed agreements with various clans in the area, establishing the Somaliland Protectorate, which was formally granted independence by the United Kingdom as the State of Somaliland on 26 June 1960. Five days later, the State of Somaliland voluntarily united with the Trust Territory of Somalia (the former Italian Somalia) to form the Somali Republic. The union of the two states proved problematic early on, and in response to the harsh policies enacted by Somalia's Barre regime against the main clan family in Somaliland, the Isaaq, shortly after the conclusion of the disastrous Ogaden War, a 10-year war of independence concluded with the declaration of Somaliland's independence in 1991. The Government of Somaliland regards itself as the successor state to British Somaliland.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Dead Man Found Inside Volgograd’s Iconic 'Motherland Calls' Statue
Society
Dead Man Found Inside Volgograd’s Iconic 'Motherland Calls' Statue Видео 
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
Real life stories
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion
Former USSR
Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion
Popular
North Korean Warship Topples During Launch in Front of Kim Jong Un

A newly built North Korean destroyer suffered an accident during its launch ceremony on May 21 in the port city of Chongjin

North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Russia Deploys R-37M Missile with Miniature Nuclear Warhead
Trump’s Red Sea Air Assault: 56,000 kg of Bombs Dropped on ISIS Hideouts
Russian Soldier Survives Without Food or Water for Three Days While Observing Ukrainian Forces
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades Andrey Mihayloff German Business Closures Hit 13-Year High, Driven by Energy Costs and Labor Shortages Oleg Artyukov Russia Proposes LNG Hub in Malaysia as EU Continues Lashing Itself Lyuba Lulko
Ukrainian Soldier Tortured by Comrades in Mobile Phone Video Found by Russian Forces
Soviet Soldier Who Lived in Afghanistan for 40 Years Returns to Russia Only to be Called Traitor
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Last materials
Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Russian Tourist Praises American Family Values After Trip to Pennsylvania
Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms
Putin Confirms Russia Creating Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
Biggest Carrier Strike in History: US Jets Hit ISIS in Somalia
Russia Says Massive 1,000-for-1,000 POW Exchange With Ukraine Will Take Several Days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.