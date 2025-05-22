Full Prisoner Exchange With Ukraine Can't Happen in One Day

Russia Says Massive 1,000-for-1,000 POW Exchange With Ukraine Will Take Several Days

It is technically difficult to carry out a prisoner exchange with Ukraine based on the "1000 for 1000" formula in a single day, State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the parliamentary coordination group on military operation issues said, RBC reports.

The lawmaker stated that the process will be spread out over several days.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to conduct a large-scale prisoner swap during the first direct negotiations in three years, held in Istanbul on May 16. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the matter was complex and work was ongoing to finalize the specific names involved.

“Everyone is interested in completing this work as quickly as possible,” he noted adding that “no one is interested in delaying the process.”

Saraliyev previously said that Russia and Ukraine had begun compiling lists of prisoners to be exchanged. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the sides had agreed on a step-by-step plan to implement the agreement. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv has yet announced a timeline for the exchange.

Details

