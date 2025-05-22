World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Full Prisoner Exchange With Ukraine Can't Happen in One Day

Russia Says Massive 1,000-for-1,000 POW Exchange With Ukraine Will Take Several Days
It is technically difficult to carry out a prisoner exchange with Ukraine based on the "1000 for 1000" formula in a single day, State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the parliamentary coordination group on military operation issues said, RBC reports.

AFU
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
AFU

The lawmaker stated that the process will be spread out over several days.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to conduct a large-scale prisoner swap during the first direct negotiations in three years, held in Istanbul on May 16. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the matter was complex and work was ongoing to finalize the specific names involved.

“Everyone is interested in completing this work as quickly as possible,” he noted adding that “no one is interested in delaying the process.”

Saraliyev previously said that Russia and Ukraine had begun compiling lists of prisoners to be exchanged. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the sides had agreed on a step-by-step plan to implement the agreement. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv has yet announced a timeline for the exchange.

Details

A prisoner of war (POW) is a person who is held captive by a belligerent power during or immediately after an armed conflict. The earliest recorded usage of the phrase "prisoner of war" dates back to 1610. Belligerents hold prisoners of war in custody for a range of legitimate and illegitimate reasons, such as isolating them from the enemy combatants still in the field (releasing and repatriating them in an orderly manner after hostilities), demonstrating military victory, punishing them, prosecuting them for war crimes, exploiting them for their labour, recruiting or even conscripting them as their own combatants, collecting military and political intelligence from them, or indoctrinating them in new political or religious beliefs.

