Zelensky Scrambling to Find Russian Prisoners for Major Swap Deal

Kyiv Short on Russian POWs for Planned 1,000-for-1,000 Exchange

Ukraine does not have enough Russian prisoners of war to proceed with the proposed "1,000-for-1,000” prisoner swap with Moscow, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee said.

Return of liberated Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "desperately searching for anyone” who could be added to the exchange pool.

Kartapolov also stated that foreign mercenaries would not be included in the swap, as they represent "a separate caste.” Regular soldiers operate under an oath and follow military orders, while "it's something entirely different when someone comes for money and commits crimes,” he said.

"Zelensky is rummaging through all his prisons to find any Russian POWs just to gather enough for the swap — because how could they have that many of our soldiers? Now they're even rounding up teenagers, elderly people, and women off the streets,” Kartapolov alleged.

The large-scale prisoner exchange was agreed upon during Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on May 16. If carried out, it would be the biggest prisoner swap since the beginning of the special military operation.

Details

