Russian Okhotnik Combat Module with Stabilization System Showcased Abroad

Russia Showcases Remotely Operated Combat Module Okhotnik at MILEX 2025

The Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) Corporation has showcased its new remotely operated combat module Okhotnik (Hunter) abroad for the first time.

“The serially produced module, developed and manufactured by NPO Elektromashina, is being presented at the 12th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX 2025. A 1:5 scale model of the remotely operated combat module ‘Okhotnik’ is displayed at the UVZ stand as part of Rosoboronexport’s joint exhibition,” the UVZ press service said.

The system presented in Minsk, Belarus, is a platform designed for observation and firing from a protected position. The module includes a 12.7mm Kord machine gun, targeting and weapon control systems, and a stabilizer. The ammunition capacity is 250 rounds. The Okhotnik operator can fire remotely while staying under cover.

The corporation reported that the Okhotnik combat module features an automatic arming function, allowing it to begin automatic firing immediately after loading.

The module is stabilized along two axes, enabling aimed fire while moving at speeds of up to 30 km/h. The targeting system includes a rangefinder that automatically applies corrections. Targeting is possible through both day and night channels. The module is capable of engaging moving targets at distances up to one kilometer.

UralVagonZavod ( lit 'Open Joint Stock Company "Research and Production Corporation Ural Wagon Factory"') is a Russian machine-building company located in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. It is one of the largest scientific and industrial complexes in Russia and the largest main battle tank manufacturer in the world. The name Уралвагонзавод means Ural Railroad Car (wagon) Factory.

