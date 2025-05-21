World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Okhotnik Combat Module with Stabilization System Showcased Abroad

Russia Showcases Remotely Operated Combat Module Okhotnik at MILEX 2025
World

The Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) Corporation has showcased its new remotely operated combat module Okhotnik (Hunter) abroad for the first time.

S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems crews in Khakassia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Константин Алыш (Konstantin Alysh)., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems crews in Khakassia

“The serially produced module, developed and manufactured by NPO Elektromashina, is being presented at the 12th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX 2025. A 1:5 scale model of the remotely operated combat module ‘Okhotnik’ is displayed at the UVZ stand as part of Rosoboronexport’s joint exhibition,” the UVZ press service said.

The system presented in Minsk, Belarus, is a platform designed for observation and firing from a protected position. The module includes a 12.7mm Kord machine gun, targeting and weapon control systems, and a stabilizer. The ammunition capacity is 250 rounds. The Okhotnik operator can fire remotely while staying under cover.

The corporation reported that the Okhotnik combat module features an automatic arming function, allowing it to begin automatic firing immediately after loading.

The module is stabilized along two axes, enabling aimed fire while moving at speeds of up to 30 km/h. The targeting system includes a rangefinder that automatically applies corrections. Targeting is possible through both day and night channels. The module is capable of engaging moving targets at distances up to one kilometer.

Details

UralVagonZavod (lit'Open Joint Stock Company "Research and Production Corporation Ural Wagon Factory"') is a Russian machine-building company located in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. It is one of the largest scientific and industrial complexes in Russia and the largest main battle tank manufacturer in the world. The name Уралвагонзавод means Ural Railroad Car (wagon) Factory.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Russian combat module Okhotnik with stabilization system
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Dead Man Found Inside Volgograd’s Iconic 'Motherland Calls' Statue
Society
Dead Man Found Inside Volgograd’s Iconic 'Motherland Calls' Statue Видео 
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
Real life stories
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion
Former USSR
Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion
Popular
North Korean Warship Topples During Launch in Front of Kim Jong Un

A newly built North Korean destroyer suffered an accident during its launch ceremony on May 21 in the port city of Chongjin

North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Russia Deploys R-37M Missile with Miniature Nuclear Warhead
Trump’s Red Sea Air Assault: 56,000 kg of Bombs Dropped on ISIS Hideouts
Russian Soldier Survives Without Food or Water for Three Days While Observing Ukrainian Forces
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades Andrey Mihayloff German Business Closures Hit 13-Year High, Driven by Energy Costs and Labor Shortages Oleg Artyukov Russia Proposes LNG Hub in Malaysia as EU Continues Lashing Itself Lyuba Lulko
Ukrainian Soldier Tortured by Comrades in Mobile Phone Video Found by Russian Forces
Soviet Soldier Who Lived in Afghanistan for 40 Years Returns to Russia Only to be Called Traitor
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Last materials
Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Russian Tourist Praises American Family Values After Trip to Pennsylvania
Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms
Putin Confirms Russia Creating Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
Biggest Carrier Strike in History: US Jets Hit ISIS in Somalia
Russia Says Massive 1,000-for-1,000 POW Exchange With Ukraine Will Take Several Days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.