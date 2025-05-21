Europe Prepares for War by 2028–2029 to Launch Hundreds of Tomahawk Missiles at Russia

Russian General Urges Army and Public to Prepare for Major War With Europe

State Duma deputy and retired lieutenant general Andrey Gurulev called for Russia's military and civilian population to be prepared for a potential large-scale war with Europe.

In his view, it is necessary to thoroughly analyze the composition and condition of European armed forces, as well as the likely nature of their actions should they initiate hostilities against Russia.

Gurulev Predicts Massive Initial Strike in Future Conflict

Gurulev emphasized that Russia's immediate priority is to achieve victory over Ukraine as quickly as possible, as he sees signs of an impending larger conflict. Among those signs, he pointed to statements from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who said that Germany must be ready for war with Russia by 2029. In addition, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also cited 2028 as a possible starting point for conflict.

The general and lawmaker urged restructuring the military and orienting industry in two directions:

Toward the development, testing, deployment of new military technologies and weaponry, Toward the modernization of existing military capabilities.

He also called for preparing the population for possible combat operations, including the creation of a civil defense system.

“Because the war will be waged somewhat differently. I want to tell you that in just the first massive strike against us, there could be more than 2,500 Tomahawk cruise missiles,” Andrey Gurulev said.

Speaking about military preparations in European countries, he said that, “by and large, they are not yet managing to build powerful forces,” and predicted that most of their weapons would be bought from the United States, which “President Donald Trump will gladly sell them.”

Gurulev Previously Proposed Nuclear Strike on Europe

A year ago, Andrey Gurulev suggested launching a nuclear strike on the Netherlands. He pointed out that about 50–60% of the infrastructure supplying Europe with hydrocarbon fuel is concentrated along the Dutch coast. He described this as a fat target for military forces, stating that a strike on such infrastructure could bring Europe to its knees.

When TV host Vladimir Solovyov asked whether the lawmaker specifically meant a nuclear warhead, Gurulev replied: “Absolutely.”

Details

The BGM-109 Tomahawk () Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is an American long-range, all-weather, jet-powered, subsonic cruise missile that is primarily used by the United States Navy and Royal Navy in ship and submarine-based land-attack operations. Developed at the Applied Physics Laboratory of Johns Hopkins University under James H. Walker near Laurel, Maryland, the Tomahawk emerged in the 1970s as a modular cruise missile first manufactured by General Dynamics. The Tomahawk aimed to fulfill the need for a medium- to long-range, low-altitude missile with diverse capabilities. Its modular design allows for compatibility with a range of warheads, including high-explosive, submunitions, and bunker-busters. The Tomahawk can use a variety of guidance systems, including GPS, inertial navigation, and terrain contour matching. Over a dozen variants and upgraded versions have been developed since the original design, including air-, sub-, and ground-launched configurations with both conventional and nuclear armaments. The Tomahawk's manufacturing history has seen several transitions. General Dynamics served as the sole supplier in the 1970s. From 1992 until 1994, McDonnell Douglas was the sole supplier of Tomahawks, producing Block II and Block III versions and remanufacturing many Tomahawks to Block III specifications. In 1994, Hughes Aircraft, having purchased General Dynamics' missile division in 1992, outbid McDonnell Douglas to become the sole supplier of Tomahawks. A joint venture between Hughes and Raytheon manufactured the missile from 1995 until Raytheon's acquisition of Hughes in 1997, solidifying their position as the sole supplier. In 2016, the US Department of Defense purchased 149 Tomahawk Block IV missiles for $202.3 million. As of 2024, Raytheon remains the sole manufacturer of non-nuclear, sea-launched Tomahawk variants.

