Russian FM Lavrov Unveils Most Important Detail About Putin's Phone Call with Trump

Putin Reaffirms Peace Intentions in Call With Trump, Says Lavrov

During the phone call with US President Donald Trump held on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by English: Foreign and Commonwealth Office is licensed under Open Government Licence version 1.0 Sergey Lavrov

"This position was once again clearly confirmed yesterday by President Putin following his telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Trump," Lavrov said.

Moscow remains firmly committed to resolving the conflict with a focus on addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Lavrov added.

On May 19, Putin and Trump held another phone conversation, which lasted about two hours. Each side gave its own assessment of the discussion. According to the Russian leader, the U.S. President noted that, in his view, Moscow is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Putin himself emphasized that the conversation was constructive and frank.

Details

Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov (Russian: Сергей Викторович Лавров, IPA: [sʲɪrˈɡʲej ˈvʲiktərəvʲɪtɕ lɐˈvrof]; born 21 March 1950) is a Russian diplomat who has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2004. He is the longest-serving Russian foreign minister since Andrei Gromyko during the Soviet Union. Lavrov was born in Moscow and graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1972. He received his first Soviet diplomatic posting in Sri Lanka, and speaks fluent Sinhala, Dhivehi, English, and French, in addition to his native Russian. From 1981 to 1988 Lavrov held several posts in the Soviet Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Starting in the late 1980s he was deputy director and then director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations before becoming a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1992. Lavrov was the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations from 1994 to 2004. His tenure in that role coincided with several crises, namely the Kosovo War and the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Lavrov gained a reputation for assertively defending Russia's foreign policy interests and was considered to be the most influential member of the United Nations Security Council. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in March 2004.

