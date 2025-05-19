Full Text of Vladimir Putin's Comments After Two-Hour Phone Call with Trump

Putin's Comments After Phone Conversation with Donald Trump – Full Text

President Vladimir Putin shared details of his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump:

"Good evening. My colleagues asked me to say a few words about the results of our telephone conversation with the President of the United States. Indeed, the conversation took place and lasted over two hours. I would like to note that it was very substantive and quite frank, and overall, in my view, very useful in this regard.

"First and foremost, I thanked the President of the United States for America's support in resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the possible conclusion of a peace agreement — negotiations that were suspended by the Ukrainian side back in 2022, as is well known.

"The President of the United States expressed his position on the cessation of hostilities and a truce. For our part, we also emphasized that Russia supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

"We just need to determine the most effective path toward peace. We agreed with the President of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum concerning a potential future peace treaty. This would outline several key points such as the principles of settlement, the timeframe for a possible agreement, and so on — including a possible temporary ceasefire, should appropriate agreements be reached.

"By the way, contacts between participants in the recent talks in Istanbul have resumed, which gives us reason to believe that we are generally on the right track.

"Once again, I want to emphasize that the conversation was very constructive, and I regard it highly. Of course, the question now is whether both the Russian and Ukrainian sides will show maximum commitment to peace and find the necessary compromises that would satisfy all parties.

"At the same time, I want to note that Russia's position remains clear. Our main goal is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis.

"If further clarification is needed, Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov or aide Mr. Ushakov will provide more details later about today's telephone talks with President Trump."