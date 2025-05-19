'We Are On the Right Track': Russia and Ukraine Must Reach Compromises

US President Donald Trump noted in a phone call with Vladimir Putin that, in his opinion, Russia is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Putin said after the conversation, TASS reports.
Here is what Putin also said about his phone call with Trump afterwards:
Trump expressed his position on the ceasefire during the conversation.
Russia supports the cessation of hostilities but it is necessary to develop the most effective paths toward peace; a ceasefire is possible upon reaching appropriate agreements.
Russia and Ukraine must find compromises acceptable to both sides; "we are generally on the right track."
Russia is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum for a future peace agreement.