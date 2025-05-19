World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
'We Are On the Right Track': Russia and Ukraine Must Reach Compromises

Putin: Russia Supports Ceasefire, Seeks Effective Path to Peace in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump noted in a phone call with Vladimir Putin that, in his opinion, Russia is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Putin said after the conversation, TASS reports.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Here is what Putin also said about his phone call with Trump afterwards:

  • Trump expressed his position on the ceasefire during the conversation.
  • Russia supports the cessation of hostilities but it is necessary to develop the most effective paths toward peace; a ceasefire is possible upon reaching appropriate agreements.
  • Russia and Ukraine must find compromises acceptable to both sides; "we are generally on the right track."
  • Russia is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum for a future peace agreement.

