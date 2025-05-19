'We Are On the Right Track': Russia and Ukraine Must Reach Compromises

Putin: Russia Supports Ceasefire, Seeks Effective Path to Peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump noted in a phone call with Vladimir Putin that, in his opinion, Russia is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Putin said after the conversation, TASS reports.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Here is what Putin also said about his phone call with Trump afterwards: