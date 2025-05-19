Putin Thanks Trump for Supporting Resumption of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks

Ceasefire in Ukraine Possible if Agreements Are Reached – Putin

The conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump was frank and substantive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his talks with his American counterpart.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

“It was very substantive and quite frank, and overall, in my view, very useful in this regard,” said the Russian leader, commenting on the conversation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting the resumption of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, TASS said.

“First of all, I thanked the President of the United States for U.S. support in resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine regarding the potential conclusion of a peace agreement,” Putin said following the phone call with his American counterpart.

A ceasefire in Ukraine is possible once the parties reach appropriate agreements. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin following his talks with President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

Yuri Ushakov (Putin's aide - ed.) or Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov are to provide more details of the conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Putin noted after the call.

The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted more than two hours.