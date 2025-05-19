World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin's Phone Call with Trump Takes Place From Sirius Educational Center for Talented Children

Putin Holds Phone Call with Trump From Music School Building
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his American counterpart Donald Trump from a music school building located on the grounds of the Sirius Educational Center in the Krasnodar region in Southern Russia, VGTRK correspondent Pavel Zarubin said.

Telephone
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Diamondmagna, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Telephone

The phone conversation between Trump and Putin has already been ongoing for two hours.

The White House announced that the call between the two leaders began shortly after 5:30 p.m. Moscow time. The Kremlin confirmed the information.

Earlier, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the conversation between Putin and Trump would take into account the "talks in Istanbul."

Sirius Educational Center was established in 2015 by Talent and Success educational foundation on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The center is located in the far south of Krasnodar Krai, in the urban-type settlement of Sirius, which was established in February 2020 and became Russia’s first federal territory on December 22, 2020. At the time of its founding in 2015, the educational center was part of the Adler District of Sochi, Krasnodar Krai.

The center operates year-round. Each month, around 800 children aged 10 to 17 from all regions of Russia undergo training there. These children have demonstrated outstanding abilities or achieved success in various fields of natural and human sciences, the arts, and sports. They are accompanied by more than a hundred teachers and coaches who also advance their qualifications at the center. Travel and accommodation at “Sirius” are free of charge for the children.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
