Trump Hopes for Ceasefire After Back-to-Back Calls With Zelensky and Putin

Trump, Zelensky Talk Conflict Resolution as Trump Prepares to Speak With Putin
World

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

Trump had earlier stated that he would call Zelensky after his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, that call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Moscow time.

According to TSN, Trump and Zelensky discussed steps that could help resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The channel reports that the two leaders agreed to speak again after Trump's conversation with Putin.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump intends to personally brief the public on the outcome of his phone talks with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said the need for Trump to speak with Putin arose because the conflict resolution process in Ukraine had reached a deadlock.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the conversation between Putin and Trump would take into account the May 16 peace talks in Istanbul — the first direct diplomatic meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in three years. Following those talks, Moscow and Kyiv announced a large "1000 for 1000"prisoner exchange and agreed to develop each side's vision for a potential ceasefire.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
