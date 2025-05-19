World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Advisor: Russia Wants Full Control Over Four Regions

Russia Presented List of Demands Ukraine Can Not Fulfill — Zelensky Advisor
During negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Moscow presented a series of demands to Kyiv, Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian flag
Photo: flickr.com by Схакиров, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian flag

According to Podolyak, the Russian delegation demanded full control over the territories of four regions:

  • the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR),
  • the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR),
  • Zaporizhzhia region,
  • Kherson region.

They also insisted that Ukraine refrain from joining any military alliances.

"Moreover, they want us to give up our defense industry and stop receiving any weapons from the West. They made numerous demands that are simply impossible to fulfill,” said the advisor.

The Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul took place on May 16. Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to the Russian president and head of the Russian delegation, said that Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the bilateral negotiations on Ukraine.

"Overall, we are satisfied with the result and ready to continue contacts,” he stated.

On May 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would prepare and hand over a list of conditions to the Ukrainian side for a potential ceasefire. He noted that during the recent talks, the Moscow and Kyiv delegations agreed to exchange lists of conditions for a ceasefire and resolution of the conflict. Peskov added that work on this is actively underway.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
