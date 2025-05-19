Two Members of Ukrainian Istanbul Delegation Flee to Bulgaria

Two Members of Ukraine-Russia Talks Reportedly Fled While in Turkey

Two participants in the Ukraine-Russia negotiations on conflict resolution reportedly fled while in Turkey, war correspondent Yuriy Kotenok said on Telegram.

He claimed that Ukrainian interpreter Oleh Holovko fled during the talks, along with an assistant secretary of the Ukrainian delegation.

“After weighing all the pros and cons, and fully understanding the ‘prospects’ of the Ukrainian ‘derzhava’ [state], they bolted to Bulgaria with minimal luggage (...). This is a marker. If people are deserting at this level, things in Ukraine are really, really bad,” Kotenok wrote.

Zelensky Weighs Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the main outcome of the negotiations in Istanbul was a prisoner exchange in a “1000 for 1000” format.

“Our team is currently working out the details of the exchange. I’m grateful to everyone helping with this,” Zelensky said. He also reiterated Kyiv’s readiness for a 30-day ceasefire.

In addition, Zelensky announced the formation of a permanent expanded national negotiating group.

