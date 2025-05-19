Putin Prepared for Long Conflict, Dismisses U.S. Pressure Ahead of Trump Call

‘Devastating’ Sanctions Bill Gains Support in U.S. Amid Stalled Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to make significant concessions to Donald Trump, as he believes he is in a position of strength, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Photo: Президент Трамп обращается к нации by Белый дом, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

According to one source familiar with Putin's thinking, the Russian president is confident that Russian forces will be able to break through Ukrainian defenses and gain full control over four regions in the east of the country.

Two other sources close to the Kremlin said Putin is prepared for prolonged hostilities if necessary to achieve his objectives, and is not concerned about potential new US sanctions.

Lindsey Graham Elaborates Devastating Sanctions

US officials have privately warned their EU counterparts that President Donald Trump is considering backing a sanctions bill authored by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham if "Russia refuses to make concessions," Bloomberg writes, citing European officials familiar with the situation.

According to these officials, Trump may tell Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming phone call on May 19 that he would not be able to stop the bill from passing.

Graham, a key Trump ally, introduced the bill in April in case Russia rejects peace negotiations with Ukraine. The proposed measures, which Graham described as "devastating” for the Russian economy, include 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy oil, petroleum products, natural gas, uranium, and other goods from Russia. The senator claimed he has secured majority support in the Senate and will "take decisive action” if a peace agreement is not reached soon.

On the eve of the expected Trump-Putin call, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS that for nearly two months the US has repeatedly warned Russia about tougher sanctions in the absence of progress on the Ukraine conflict. According to Rubio, the White House had asked Congress to "give it some time” to observe the negotiation process. He added that lawmakers are pushing forward with sanctions and that the administration "cannot stop or control” them.

Trump has announced a phone call with Putin scheduled for 5:00 PM Moscow time on May 19, during which he plans to discuss a ceasefire and trade. The US president expressed hope that a truce in Ukraine could be reached following the conversation. Trump is also scheduled to hold talks today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "various NATO members.”

This follows the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022, held in Istanbul. The initiative to resume negotiations came from Putin. However, the Kremlin later stated that Putin would not attend, prompting Zelensky to withdraw as well.

On May 15, the Ukrainian president and his delegation arrived in Ankara, where Zelensky held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. That same morning, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul. The Ukrainian side reached the venue later in the afternoon, and the meeting was rescheduled for May 16. Following the talks, both sides agreed to exchange views on a ceasefire and conduct a prisoner swap on a "1000-for-1000” basis.

According to Reuters, support for Graham's bill is growing in the US due to the lack of progress in the Istanbul talks. Politico, citing sources, reported that the EU is also discussing "punitive tariffs” against Russia. Moscow considers any Western restrictions to be illegal and insists on their full removal. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that Russia will not respond to "the language of ultimatums.”