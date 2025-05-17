Trump: Ukraine Bloodbath Will Hopefully Stop on May 19

Preparations are underway for a phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Trump had previously announced the upcoming call with Putin.
The call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Moscow time on May 19.
This will be the third conversation between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in office. Their first call took place on February 12, and the second on March 18.
According to Trump, the upcoming call is planned to take place three days after the Russia–Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. He stated that he intends to discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine and trade with the Russian president. Following that, he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and various NATO members, with Zelensky participating.
President Donald Trump expressed hope that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be reached on May 19.
"THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH' THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
