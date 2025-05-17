World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump: Ukraine Bloodbath Will Hopefully Stop on May 19

Moscow Works on Third, Fateful Phone Call Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Preparations are underway for a phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Donald Trump

Trump had previously announced the upcoming call with Putin.

The call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Moscow time on May 19.

This will be the third conversation between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in office. Their first call took place on February 12, and the second on March 18.

According to Trump, the upcoming call is planned to take place three days after the Russia–Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. He stated that he intends to discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine and trade with the Russian president. Following that, he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and various NATO members, with Zelensky participating.

Ceasefire in Ukraine To Be Reached on May 19

President Donald Trump expressed hope that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be reached on May 19.

"THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH' THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Medinsky to Kyiv Officials: How long are you ready to fight?

During the talks with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, posed a pointed question to Ukrainian officials

