Moscow: Meeting Between Putin and Zelensky Possible under One Condition

A meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin is possible if certain agreements are reached by the delegations of the two countries, Kremlin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said May 17.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Dmitry Peskov

Russia will prepare and present Ukraine with a list of conditions for a ceasefire. For Russia, when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the key and fundamental issue is the identity of the signatory from Ukraine, Peskov also said.