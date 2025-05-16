World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Medinsky to Kyiv Officials: How long are you ready to fight?

Medinsky: Russia Is Ready to Fight For Years, For as Long as It Takes
World

The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have concluded. The delegations have agreed on another meeting, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru
Russian Army fighters

The Russian delegation does not plan to make any further statements following today's negotiations in Istanbul, according to an Interfax source.

During the talks with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, posed a pointed question about how long Kyiv would be prepared to continue hostilities, Oliver Carroll of The Economist reports citing a source.

"We [Russia] don’t want war, but we are ready to fight for a year, two, three — as long as it takes. We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?” Medinsky reportedly told the Ukrainian delegation during the talks, Carroll said with reference to "a well-placed" source.

Medinsky referred to the Great Northern War, which lasted from 1700 to 1721. In that conflict, Sweden was ultimately defeated, while the Tsardom of Russia gained access to the Baltic Sea and established a protectorate over the Duchy of Courland. Following the war, a new empire — the Russian Empire — emerged in Europe.

According to Carroll’s source, Russian representatives at the negotiations stated that Moscow would agree to a ceasefire only if Ukraine withdrew its forces from the four “annexed” regions — territories that Russia does not even fully control. The Russian side also reportedly issued threats to seize the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls Russian Delegation to Istanbul Talks 'Theatrical'
World
Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls Russian Delegation to Istanbul Talks 'Theatrical'
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China
Americas
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China
Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
World
Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Popular
Zelensky Sends Two-Word Message to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while in Turkey, delivered a two-word message to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP, killed in the special military operation zone
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP Pardoned by Putin Killed in Russian Air Strike
Full Text of Vladimir Medinsky's Speech In Istanbul
Russian Delegation Chief Medinsky: Moscow Ready for Compromises in Talks with Ukraine
High Chances for Istanbul Talks to Fail Andrey Mihayloff The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy Nancy O'Brien Simpson Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle Lyuba Lulko
Moscow: Ukraine Is Getting Smaller When It Declines Negotiations
Zelensky Denied Entry to Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks
Russian Delegation in Istanbul Has All Necessary Authority and Competence
Russian Delegation in Istanbul Has All Necessary Authority and Competence
Last materials
Medinsky: Russia Is Ready to Fight For Years, For as Long as It Takes
Russian Chief Negotiator Medinsky: The Talks Will Continue
Russia and Ukraine Agree to Submit Detailed Ceasefire Proposals After Istanbul Talks
Russia rejects the Proposed 30-Day Ceasefire During Istanbul Talks
Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul Conclude After Nearly Two Hours
Ukraine Loses Another F-16 Fighter Jet in Combat
Ukraine Recovers 909 Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies Amid Istanbul Talks; Russia Receives Remains of 34 Troops
Kyiv Sets Conditions for Peace Talks in Istanbul: Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange
Stalemate in Istanbul: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Yield Little Progress Amid Deep Divisions
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.