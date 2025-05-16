World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks: Moscow Satisfied

Russian Chief Negotiator Medinsky: The Talks Will Continue
World

Negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine will continue after both sides have developed and presented their detailed visions of a possible ceasefireб the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, RIA Novosti reports.

Vladimir Medinsky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alekseev Dmitry Evgenevich, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Vladimir Medinsky

“The delegations have agreed that each side will present its vision of a potential future ceasefire in detailed form. Once these positions are presented, we believe it will be appropriate to continue our negotiations [with Ukraine],” Medinsky stated.

He also noted that Moscow is satisfied with the outcome of the bilateral talks with Kyiv held in Istanbul.

Additionally, Medinsky said that Ukraine’s request for a personal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been taken under advisement.

Medinsky also said that a prisoner exchange would take place in the near future on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis.

Details

Vladimir Rostislavovich Medinsky (born 18 July 1970) is a Russian political figure, academic and publicist who served as the Minister of Culture from May 2012 to January 2020. He has the federal state civilian service rank of 1st class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation. He is a member of the General Council of the United Russia party. Medinsky was born in the city of Smila in the Cherkasy Oblast of the Ukrainian SSR.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
China Hits Back: Ukraine 'Distorts History' After PLA Joins Moscow Victory Parade
World
China Hits Back: Ukraine 'Distorts History' After PLA Joins Moscow Victory Parade Видео 
Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
World
Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
World
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
Popular
Zelensky Sends Two-Word Message to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while in Turkey, delivered a two-word message to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP, killed in the special military operation zone
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP Pardoned by Putin Killed in Russian Air Strike
Full Text of Vladimir Medinsky's Speech In Istanbul
Russian Delegation Chief Medinsky: Moscow Ready for Compromises in Talks with Ukraine
High Chances for Istanbul Talks to Fail Andrey Mihayloff The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy Nancy O'Brien Simpson Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle Lyuba Lulko
Moscow: Ukraine Is Getting Smaller When It Declines Negotiations
Zelensky Denied Entry to Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks
Russian Delegation in Istanbul Has All Necessary Authority and Competence
Russian Delegation in Istanbul Has All Necessary Authority and Competence
Last materials
Russia and Ukraine Agree to Submit Detailed Ceasefire Proposals After Istanbul Talks
Russia rejects the Proposed 30-Day Ceasefire During Istanbul Talks
Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul Conclude After Nearly Two Hours
Ukraine Loses Another F-16 Fighter Jet in Combat
Ukraine Recovers 909 Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies Amid Istanbul Talks; Russia Receives Remains of 34 Troops
Kyiv Sets Conditions for Peace Talks in Istanbul: Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange
Stalemate in Istanbul: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Yield Little Progress Amid Deep Divisions
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Russian Delegation in Istanbul Has Full Authority and Competence, Says Medinsky
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.