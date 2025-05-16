Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks: Moscow Satisfied

Russian Chief Negotiator Medinsky: The Talks Will Continue

Negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine will continue after both sides have developed and presented their detailed visions of a possible ceasefireб the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, RIA Novosti reports.

“The delegations have agreed that each side will present its vision of a potential future ceasefire in detailed form. Once these positions are presented, we believe it will be appropriate to continue our negotiations [with Ukraine],” Medinsky stated.

He also noted that Moscow is satisfied with the outcome of the bilateral talks with Kyiv held in Istanbul.

Additionally, Medinsky said that Ukraine’s request for a personal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been taken under advisement.

Medinsky also said that a prisoner exchange would take place in the near future on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis.

Details

Vladimir Rostislavovich Medinsky (born 18 July 1970) is a Russian political figure, academic and publicist who served as the Minister of Culture from May 2012 to January 2020. He has the federal state civilian service rank of 1st class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation. He is a member of the General Council of the United Russia party. Medinsky was born in the city of Smila in the Cherkasy Oblast of the Ukrainian SSR.

