Ukrainian Officials Claim Russia Rejects 30-Day Truce, Aims to Annex Sumy Region

Russia rejects the Proposed 30-Day Ceasefire During Istanbul Talks
World

During the negotiations with Ukraine, Russia made demands that were detached from reality and far exceeded what had previously been discussed. In particular, as a condition for a ceasefire, Russia allegedly demanded the Ukrainian forces should withdraw from their own territories, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters.

Conference room
Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Conference room

Update: Russia demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops "from all the regions they added to their constitution," Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

Russia rejected the proposed 30-day ceasefire during the talks; there was no interpreter present, Honcharenko also said.

A press statement is expected following the first round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

At the talks, the Russian delegation allegedly started talking about the Sumy region.

"Russia is demanding the creation of a security zone and threatened to annex the region," MP Honcharenko said.

The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have concluded, the delegations have dispersed, and statements for the press are being prepared, TASS reports.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will deliver a statement to the press at 18:00, RBC-Ukraine reports.

The Russian delegation will summarize the outcome of the negotiations by 5:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Russia and Ukraine To Have Largest POW Swap

A prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" formula may take place soon.

"We know the date, but we won’t announce it yet," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, RBC-Ukraine said.

Details

Oleksiy Oleksiyovich Goncharenko (Ukrainian: Олексій Олексійович Гончаренко, romanized: Oleksii Oleksiiovych Honcharenko; born 16 September 1980) is a Ukrainian politician, member of the Ukrainian parliament, member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, President of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. In 2014, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada on the party list of Petro Poroshenko Bloc. In the 2019 Ukrainian parliamentary election Goncharenko was reelected as an independent candidate in single-seat constituency 137 (Podilsk).

