Ukraine Recovers 909 Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies Amid Istanbul Talks; Russia Receives Remains of 34 Troops

Ukraine has announced the return of the bodies of 909 fallen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The return operation was coordinated amid ongoing diplomatic efforts and is part of broader humanitarian exchanges between the warring sides.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset Cemetery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The handover took place in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and under the auspices of international mediators, although specific locations and dates of the transfers were not disclosed due to security concerns. Ukrainian authorities emphasized that the identification and return of fallen soldiers remain one of the state's highest humanitarian priorities.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed that it received the bodies of 34 deceased Russian servicemen, as stated by State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev, according to Russian news outlet RBC. The exchange marks a rare instance of reciprocal repatriation, underscoring the role of neutral intermediaries such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Turkish officials.

The development comes as both Kyiv and Moscow participate in renewed negotiations in Istanbul, where a potential 30-day ceasefire and comprehensive prisoner exchange are being discussed. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who leads Kyiv's delegation, has underscored the return of abducted children and humane treatment of prisoners of war as essential preconditions for further progress in peace talks.

The repatriation of remains is seen as a confidence-building measure and may influence the tone of the discussions currently underway in Turkey, where international mediators — including the United States and Turkey — are actively engaged in parallel meetings with both sides.