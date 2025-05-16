World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Confirms Return of 909 Fallen Soldiers; Russia Retrieves 34 Bodies

Ukraine Recovers 909 Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies Amid Istanbul Talks; Russia Receives Remains of 34 Troops
World

Ukraine has announced the return of the bodies of 909 fallen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The return operation was coordinated amid ongoing diplomatic efforts and is part of broader humanitarian exchanges between the warring sides.

Cemetery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset
Cemetery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The handover took place in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and under the auspices of international mediators, although specific locations and dates of the transfers were not disclosed due to security concerns. Ukrainian authorities emphasized that the identification and return of fallen soldiers remain one of the state's highest humanitarian priorities.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed that it received the bodies of 34 deceased Russian servicemen, as stated by State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev, according to Russian news outlet RBC. The exchange marks a rare instance of reciprocal repatriation, underscoring the role of neutral intermediaries such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Turkish officials.

The development comes as both Kyiv and Moscow participate in renewed negotiations in Istanbul, where a potential 30-day ceasefire and comprehensive prisoner exchange are being discussed. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who leads Kyiv's delegation, has underscored the return of abducted children and humane treatment of prisoners of war as essential preconditions for further progress in peace talks.

The repatriation of remains is seen as a confidence-building measure and may influence the tone of the discussions currently underway in Turkey, where international mediators — including the United States and Turkey — are actively engaged in parallel meetings with both sides.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Ready to Make Compromises in Negotiations with Ukraine
World
Russia Ready to Make Compromises in Negotiations with Ukraine
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
World
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy
Columnists
The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy
Popular
Zelensky Sends Two-Word Message to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while in Turkey, delivered a two-word message to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP, killed in the special military operation zone
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP Pardoned by Putin Killed in Russian Air Strike
Full Text of Vladimir Medinsky's Speech In Istanbul
Russian Delegation Chief Medinsky: Moscow Ready for Compromises in Talks with Ukraine
High Chances for Istanbul Talks to Fail Andrey Mihayloff The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy Nancy O'Brien Simpson Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle Lyuba Lulko
Moscow: Ukraine Is Getting Smaller When It Declines Negotiations
Zelensky Denied Entry to Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks
Russia Rejects ICAO Accusations Over MH17 Crash, Cites Biased Investigation
Russia Rejects ICAO Accusations Over MH17 Crash, Cites Biased Investigation
Last materials
Ukraine Recovers 909 Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies Amid Istanbul Talks; Russia Receives Remains of 34 Troops
Kyiv Sets Conditions for Peace Talks in Istanbul: Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange
Stalemate in Istanbul: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Yield Little Progress Amid Deep Divisions
Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech
Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey
Russian Delegation in Istanbul Has Full Authority and Competence, Says Medinsky
Russia Ready to Make Compromises in Negotiations with Ukraine
Zelensky Will Not Take Part in Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul
Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls Russian Delegation to Istanbul Talks 'Theatrical'
Putin Open to MH17 Talks, But Questions Investigators’ Independence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.