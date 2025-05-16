Istanbul Talks: The Parties Sit Down to Talk, Expectations Remain Cautious

Kyiv Sets Conditions for Peace Talks in Istanbul: Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange

Ukraine is ready to consider a peace process if Russia agrees to key humanitarian steps, including a ceasefire and a comprehensive prisoner swap, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Friday. Speaking as head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Umerov outlined the prerequisites for progress.

Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Secretary of Defense, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Rustem Umerov

"Peace is only possible if Russia agrees to a 30-day ceasefire, the return of abducted children, and an all-for-all prisoner exchange," Umerov was quoted as saying.

Umerov also confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a full and unconditional ceasefire, as well as direct negotiations at the highest level — a reference to potential talks between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

According to diplomatic sources cited by Sky News, the Ukrainian team will press for such a presidential-level meeting during the ongoing discussions.

Developments Around the Istanbul Talks

Earlier on Friday, representatives of Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine concluded a trilateral meeting, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources told TASS. US officials are expected to meet with their Russian counterparts before engaging in direct discussions with the Ukrainian delegation.

Russia has insisted on bilateral talks with Ukraine and reportedly sought to exclude US and Turkish delegations from the format, Reuter said, citing a source within the Ukrainian team.

Russian lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who earlier met with US representatives, is expected to rejoin the Russian delegation shortly.

In a further development, RIA Novosti reported that the head of Turkey's intelligence agency is set to join the Russia-Ukraine talks, which are expected to begin shortly.

The talks in Istanbul mark the first high-level engagement between the two countries since 2022. Expectations remain cautious, with ceasefire and humanitarian concerns at the center of Ukraine's position.

Details

Rustem Enverovych Umerov (born 19 April 1982) is a Ukrainian politician, businessman, investor, philanthropist and the current Defence Minister of Ukraine. Member of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Umerov is a former deputy head of the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a delegate of the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar People, and an adviser to former Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People chair Mustafa Dzhemilev. Since December 2020, Umerov has also co-chaired the Crimea Platform diplomatic initiative. In September 2023, amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named Umerov to replace Oleksii Reznikov as defense minister of Ukraine.

