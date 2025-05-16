World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia-Ukraine Tals in Istanbul: Heading to Peace at Snail's Pace

Stalemate in Istanbul: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Yield Little Progress Amid Deep Divisions
The long-anticipated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed today, May 16, in Istanbul, marking the first direct negotiations between the two nations in over three years. Despite hopes for a breakthrough, the discussions concluded without significant progress, underscoring the deep-seated divisions that continue to hinder a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Photo: Кировский районный исполнительный комитет by БелТА, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Delegations and Key Figures

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, arrived in Istanbul with a clear mandate: to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire and seek pathways to a lasting peace. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, present in Turkey, emphasized Ukraine's commitment to ending hostilities but expressed skepticism about Russia's intentions, labeling Moscow's delegation as "theatrical" and lacking genuine authority.

On the Russian side, the delegation was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a presidential aide and former culture minister. Notably absent was President Vladimir Putin, a decision that drew criticism from various quarters. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna described Putin's absence as "a slap in the face," interpreting it as a sign of Russia's lack of seriousness in pursuing peace.

Core Issues and Sticking Points

The talks were primarily centered around establishing a temporary ceasefire. Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day halt in hostilities received backing from the United States and several European nations. However, Russia rejected this proposal, insisting on broader negotiations that would include discussions on Ukraine's NATO aspirations and territorial concessions—demands that Kyiv firmly opposes.

International Reactions and Mediation Efforts

The international community closely monitored the talks, with various leaders expressing their views. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity of direct talks between Presidents Trump and Putin for any substantial progress. President Trump echoed this sentiment, suggesting that meaningful negotiations could not occur without his and Putin's direct involvement.

Turkey, hosting the talks, reiterated its role as a mediator. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized Turkey's commitment to facilitating dialogue, stating, "Turkey has always been highly principled on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Hürriyet Daily News reports.

Outlook and Future Prospects

As the talks concluded without a concrete agreement, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. The fundamental disagreements over territorial integrity, security guarantees, and the legitimacy of delegations continue to impede progress. While the resumption of dialogue is a positive step, the lack of substantive outcomes from the Istanbul talks highlights the complexities involved in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The international community remains hopeful that continued engagement and negotiations will eventually lead to a peaceful resolution. However, the events in Istanbul underscore the need for genuine commitment and compromise from all parties involved.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
