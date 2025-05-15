Full Text of Vladimir Medinsky's Speech In Istanbul

Vladimir Medinsky Talks to Reporters in Istanbul. Full Speech

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, spoke about Russia's readiness to search for possible solutions and points of contact.

According to him, the goal of the meeting is eventually to achieve a long-term peace.

On May 15th, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian negotiating team, spoke to reporters at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul.

Here is the full text of his speech.

“Dear colleagues, as previously reported, last night the President of Russia held a special meeting to prepare our delegation for the negotiations in Istanbul. The meeting was attended by the leadership of Russia’s Security Council, the Government of the Russian Federation, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as the heads of state security, intelligence, and the commanders of all Russian Armed Forces groupings participating in the special military operation. Members of our delegation who are present here also participated in the meeting.

"The participants of the meeting discussed the foreign policy agenda and security issues. They also delivered reports on the state of the economy and the defense industry. The Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff, and all commanders of army groupings in the special military operation zone reported on the situation at the front lines. A detailed joint discussion followed.

"Based on the reports of all participants, the President gave directives and defined our negotiating position for the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

"We view these talks as a continuation of the peace process in Istanbul, which, unfortunately, was interrupted by the Ukrainian side three years ago.

"Our official delegation has been approved by presidential decree and has all the necessary competencies and powers to conduct negotiations. The delegation is focused on a constructive approach and on finding possible solutions and points of contact.

"The goal of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is — sooner or later — to achieve long-term peace by addressing the fundamental root causes of the conflict.

"Thank you very much.”

Details

Vladimir Rostislavovich Medinsky (born 18 July 1970) is a Russian political figure, academic and publicist who served as the Minister of Culture from May 2012 to January 2020. He has the federal state civilian service rank of 1st class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation. He is a member of the General Council of the United Russia party. Medinsky was born in the city of Smila in the Cherkasy Oblast of the Ukrainian SSR.

