Zelensky Sends Two-Word Message to Putin

Zelensky Leaves Two-Word Message to Putin in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while in Turkey, delivered a two-word message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I'm here," Zelensky said in response to a journalist’s question about what he would like to say to the Russian leader.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president hinted at the possibility of the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul falling through following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In addition, he questioned whether the Russian delegation had the mandate to make decisions and described the composition of the Russian negotiating team as "theatrical."