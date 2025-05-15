World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Delegation Chief Medinsky: Moscow Ready for Compromises in Talks with Ukraine

Russia Ready to Make Compromises in Negotiations with Ukraine
Russia is ready to make compromises in negotiations with Ukraine, stated the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky.

Vladimir Medinsky
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Medinsky

"We are ready to resume the Istanbul negotiation process, we are ready to discuss possible compromises. We have a businesslike attitude; the delegation includes senior officials from all relevant agencies," Medinsky told reporters.

Journalists noted that the Ukrainian delegation had yet to arrive in Istanbul.

"Ask the Ukrainian delegation; I believe they are in Ankara right now," Medinsky replied.

Medinsky previously led the Russian delegation during negotiations with Ukraine in 2022. Today, he arrived in Istanbul along with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff’s Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Details

Vladimir Rostislavovich Medinsky (born 18 July 1970) is a Russian political figure, academic and publicist who served as the Minister of Culture from May 2012 to January 2020. He has the federal state civilian service rank of 1st class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation. He is a member of the General Council of the United Russia party.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
