World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Denied Entry to Russia-Ukraine Istanbul Talks

Zelensky Will Not Take Part in Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will send his representatives to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian delegation.

Ukrainian flag
Photo: flickr.com by Схакиров, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian flag

Zelensky made the announcement during a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the delegation. Zelensky clarified that the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, and Chief of the General Staff, Andriy Hnatov, will not be part of the group.

According to Zelensky, the main issue Ukraine will raise is a ceasefire. He noted that the talks in Istanbul may continue tomorrow, May 16. The Ukrainian president also said meetings with the American delegation are expected.

France24 had earlier reported on Zelensky's plans, citing a Ukrainian official who told AFP that the president was deciding whom to send to the negotiations.

Details

Rustem Enverovych Umerov (born 19 April 1982) is a Ukrainian politician, businessman, investor, philanthropist and the current Defence Minister of Ukraine. Member of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Umerov is a former deputy head of the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a delegate of the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar People, and an adviser to former Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People chair Mustafa Dzhemilev. Since December 2020, Umerov has also co-chaired the Crimea Platform diplomatic initiative. In September 2023, amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named Umerov to replace Oleksii Reznikov as defense minister of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Caught on Video: Excavator Falls From Fifth Floor, But Keeps Working
Hotspots and Incidents
Caught on Video: Excavator Falls From Fifth Floor, But Keeps Working Видео 
Naked Man Falls out of Window of His Apartment, Lands on AC
Society
Naked Man Falls out of Window of His Apartment, Lands on AC Видео 
Trump Considers Visit to Istanbul, Putin Plans Work Meetings
World
Trump Considers Visit to Istanbul, Putin Plans Work Meetings
Popular
The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy

Donald Trump’s self-styled image as a “peace president” was always more illusion than ideology.

The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy
AI Covers for Trump After Saudi Coffee Drinking Blunder
AI Alters Trump Video to Hide Cultural Insult in Saudi Arabia
Istanbul Talks Have High Chances to Fail, Like All Previous Peace Attempts
Like American Catholics, Pope Leo XIV Supports Russia
High Chances for Istanbul Talks to Fail Andrey Mihayloff The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy Nancy O'Brien Simpson Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle Lyuba Lulko
Excavator Plunges From Fifth Floor Only to Be Lifted Back Up Again
Lula: 'My Comrade Putin, Please Go to Talks in Istanbu'l
Kremlin Keeps Delegation Secret as Trump Eyes Bold Move in Ukraine Talks
Kremlin Keeps Delegation Secret as Trump Eyes Bold Move in Ukraine Talks
Last materials
Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls Russian Delegation to Istanbul Talks 'Theatrical'
Putin Open to MH17 Talks, But Questions Investigators’ Independence
Nadiya Savchenko, Former Ukrainian MP, killed in the special military operation zone
High Chances for Istanbul Talks to Fail
Caught on Video: Excavator Falls From Fifth Floor, But Keeps Working
AI Covers for Trump After Saudi Coffee Drinking Blunder
Trump Considers Visit to Istanbul, Putin Plans Work Meetings
Pope Leo XIV Supports Russia and Seeks End to Ukraine Conflict
The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy
Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Return to Moscow to Discuss Zelensky’s Proposal with Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.