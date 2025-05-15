Moscow: Ukraine Is Getting Smaller When It Declines Negotiations

Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls Russian Delegation to Istanbul Talks 'Theatrical'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the composition of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations as "theatrical."

"From what we can see, it looks more like a theatrical level. We will think about what to do and what our next steps will be after the conversation with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, Ukraine will have several hours for important discussions and decisions.

"We need to understand the level of the Russian delegation and what kind of mandate they have — whether they are capable of making decisions on their own. Because we all know who makes the decisions in Russia," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia Reminds of Consequences from 2022 Talks Collapse

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to Zelensky's remarks during a briefing.

"Who uses the word 'theatrical'? A clown? A failure?" Zakharova said.

She remarked that Zelensky, with "an unknown level of education," was speaking dismissively about individuals with academic degrees and accomplishments.

"Moreover, the negotiation team is indeed a delegation — as was officially stated. It was precisely this delegation that, three years ago, offered a very real chance to preserve his country and people — a chance he squandered, because it was a theatrical effort on his part," she added.

Zakharova also reminded the public about the consequences of the breakdown in previous talks held in Istanbul. She quoted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said Ukraine would have retained part of Donbas if the agreements reached in April 2022 had been implemented.

"But each time an agreement — one that Russia always seeks — is broken, Ukraine becomes smaller," Zakharova emphasized.

Ukraine Sends Highest-Level Delegation to Talks

On Wednesday, May 14, the composition of Ukraine's delegation for the Istanbul negotiations was announced. Those traveling to Turkey included:

Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak,

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov,

Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha ,

, Presidential Advisor Ihor Zhovkva.

President Zelensky also flew to Turkey.

"Our delegation is at the highest level — the Foreign Ministry, my office, the military, our intelligence services, representatives from all of our intelligence agencies, by the way — to be ready to make decisions for an expected just peace," said Zelensky.

The negotiations between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv are scheduled to take place on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian side will be represented by: