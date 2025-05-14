Kremlin Keeps Delegation Secret as Trump Eyes Bold Move in Ukraine Talks

Trump Considers Visit to Istanbul, Putin Plans Work Meetings

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, despite a packed schedule of meetings planned during his tour of Arab countries.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Saudi Arabia to Qatar. "I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," he said.

When asked about visiting Turkey, he added:

"That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."

Putin proposed resuming direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would personally wait for Putin in Istanbul to discuss a ceasefire and a full prisoner exchange.

Kremlin Does Not Disclose Details About Putin's Plans

The Kremlin has not yet revealed the composition of the Russian delegation heading to Istanbul. Putin's aide Yury Ushakov stated that the delegation would be formed based on the political and technical matters expected to be discussed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of working meetings this Thursday, May 15, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who was responding to questions about the president's schedule.

"Work meetings are scheduled for the president,” Peskov said. When asked whether these meetings will take place in Russia, he repeated: "Work meetings.”

Earlier today, Peskov declined to name the Russian delegation, saying this information would be released once Putin gave the necessary instructions. Later, Ushakov clarified that the delegation would be formed based on the nature of the political and technical discussions planned in Istanbul.

In the early hours of May 11, Vladimir Putin addressed journalists and formally proposed resuming direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by saying he was ready to travel to Istanbul in person.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the talks would aim at ensuring a "reliable and sustainable settlement of the conflict,” taking into account the "original causes” and recognition of the inclusion of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, into Russia.

The Kremlin emphasized that Moscow was committed to "seriously seeking long-term peaceful settlement solutions” in Ukraine, but excluded the language of ultimatums.”