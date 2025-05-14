World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin Keeps Delegation Secret as Trump Eyes Bold Move in Ukraine Talks

Trump Considers Visit to Istanbul, Putin Plans Work Meetings
World

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, despite a packed schedule of meetings planned during his tour of Arab countries.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Saudi Arabia to Qatar. "I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," he said.

When asked about visiting Turkey, he added:

"That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."

Putin proposed resuming direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would personally wait for Putin in Istanbul to discuss a ceasefire and a full prisoner exchange.

Kremlin Does Not Disclose Details About Putin's Plans

The Kremlin has not yet revealed the composition of the Russian delegation heading to Istanbul. Putin's aide Yury Ushakov stated that the delegation would be formed based on the political and technical matters expected to be discussed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of working meetings this Thursday, May 15, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who was responding to questions about the president's schedule.

"Work meetings are scheduled for the president,” Peskov said. When asked whether these meetings will take place in Russia, he repeated: "Work meetings.”

Earlier today, Peskov declined to name the Russian delegation, saying this information would be released once Putin gave the necessary instructions. Later, Ushakov clarified that the delegation would be formed based on the nature of the political and technical discussions planned in Istanbul.

In the early hours of May 11, Vladimir Putin addressed journalists and formally proposed resuming direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by saying he was ready to travel to Istanbul in person.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the talks would aim at ensuring a "reliable and sustainable settlement of the conflict,” taking into account the "original causes” and recognition of the inclusion of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, into Russia.

The Kremlin emphasized that Moscow was committed to "seriously seeking long-term peaceful settlement solutions” in Ukraine, but excluded the language of ultimatums.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ten Former Inmates Under Defense Ministry Contract Escape from Training Ground Near Rostov
Russia
Ten Former Inmates Under Defense Ministry Contract Escape from Training Ground Near Rostov
Pope Leo XIV Supports Russia and Seeks End to Ukraine Conflict
Society
Pope Leo XIV Supports Russia and Seeks End to Ukraine Conflict
Moscow Couriers Refuse to Deliver 'Haram' Food, Citing Religious Beliefs
Society
Moscow Couriers Refuse to Deliver 'Haram' Food, Citing Religious Beliefs
Popular
Putin Calls Western Leaders 'Morons' for Acting to Their Own Detriment to Hurt Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western politicians "morons" for actions that, as he believes, harm their own countries in an attempt to damage Russia

Putin Calls Western Leaders 'Morons', Quickly Apologizes
China Hits Back: Ukraine 'Distorts History' After PLA Joins Moscow Victory Parade
Beijing to Kyiv: 'Do You Even Know Who the Real Aggressor Is?'
Zelensky Repeats He Wants To Talk to Putin in Istanbul on May 15
Indian Prime Minister: Russian S-400 Systems Rescued India
The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy Nancy O'Brien Simpson Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle Lyuba Lulko Western Misconceptions About WWII: Soviets Forgotten, Hollywood Remembered Alexander Shtorm
Muslim Couriers in Moscow Decline Pork Orders
Naked Man Falls out of Window of His Apartment under Bizarre Circumstances
Gunfire and Panic in Tripoli After Top Libyan Security Official Murdered
Gunfire and Panic in Tripoli After Top Libyan Security Official Murdered
Last materials
Trump Considers Visit to Istanbul, Putin Plans Work Meetings
Pope Leo XIV Supports Russia and Seeks End to Ukraine Conflict
The Peace President Who Bombed the World: A Reckoning With Hypocrisy
Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Return to Moscow to Discuss Zelensky’s Proposal with Putin
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Announces Self-Dissolution and Transition to Democratic Struggle
Zelensky Claims His Ban on Negotiations with Putin Does Not Apply to Him
Moscow Couriers Refuse to Deliver 'Haram' Food, Citing Religious Beliefs
Russian Lawmakers Pass Controversial Taxi Localization Bill Amid Industry Backlash
Putin Calls Western Leaders 'Morons', Quickly Apologizes
Naked Man Falls out of Window of His Apartment, Lands on AC
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.