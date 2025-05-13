Indian Prime Minister: Russian S-400 Systems Rescued India

Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems delivered to India provided the country with powerful defensive coverage during Operation Sindoor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, according to RIA Novosti.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ S-400 Triumph SAM

"Whether it's India's traditional air defense system, which has witnessed several battles, or our [domestically developed] 'Made in India' platforms like Akash — all of them have now been equipped with an unprecedentedly powerful modern defense system like the S-400," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that India possesses advanced new technologies that Pakistan is unable to counter.

Earlier, Modi visited the Adampur air base near the Pakistan border, where he addressed military personnel against the backdrop of the Russian-supplied S-400 systems.

Operation Sindoor was a significant military campaign launched by India on May 7, 2025, in direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, predominantly tourists. The operation targeted nine locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, focusing on militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Indian forces employed precision strikes using Rafale jets, BrahMos cruise missiles, and loitering munitions, reportedly eliminating over 100 militants, including individuals linked to past major attacks like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the operation was a decisive move against terrorism, asserting India's commitment to national security and its refusal to tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. The operation also showcased India's advanced defense capabilities, notably the deployment of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, which provided robust protection during the campaign.

Details

The S-400 Triumf (Russian: C-400 Триумф – Triumf; translation: Triumph; NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler), previously known as the S-300 PMU-3, is a mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the 1990s by Russia's NPO Almaz as an upgrade to the S-300 family of missiles. The S-400 was approved for service on 28 April 2007 and the first battalion of the systems assumed combat duty on 6 August 2007. The system is complemented by its successor, the S-500.

