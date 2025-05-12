Secret Ukraine-Russia Talks: MP Admits Years of Backchannel Diplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 11, and spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on May 12, TASS reports.

According to Erdoğan, his discussions with Putin on Ukraine were comprehensive.

Trump Heads to the Middle East

It has been eight years since Donald Trump's last visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, when he took part in the traditional Sword Dance. This week, Trump is set to meet with Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh for talks organized by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Trump Might Fly to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia Talks

Donald Trump said he may travel to Istanbul on May 15 if he deems it "useful” and believes that "something could happen” during expected direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He made this statement during a press conference broadcast on the White House's YouTube channel.

"As I understand it, both leaders will be there. I've been thinking about flying there. I don't know-I have several meetings, but I was considering it if I think something could happen. […] I don't know exactly where I'll be at that moment – I'll be somewhere in the Middle East – but I would fly there if I thought it would be helpful,” said Trump, adding that the May 15 meeting could yield "good results.”

When asked about the possible imposition of sanctions if Russia refuses a 30-day ceasefire, the US President expressed confidence that Moscow would agree to it.

Trump emphasized that he was the one who pushed for the two sides to meet in Istanbul. He said he discussed this initiative with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zelensky Would Be Happy to See Trump in Istanbul

"We in Ukraine would very much like President Trump to be there with us-at that meeting in Turkey,” said Zelensky.

"It's the right idea. A lot can change. President Erdoğan truly can host a summit at the highest level,” he added.

Ukraine Held Secret Talks with Russia

According to Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (listed by Rosfinmonitoring as involved in terrorism and extremism), Ukraine held secret talks with Russia in 2022, 2023 and in 2024.

According to him, the meetings of the "very high-level” delegations were held on the Arabian Peninsula. The lawmaker added that people should not believe claims that negotiations with Russia are impossible, as they have already occurred multiple times. He concluded that one day he will explain why the talks failed but won't do so now "for obvious reasons.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (born 26 February 1954) is a Turkish politician who is the 12th and current president of Turkey since 2014. He previously served as the 25th prime minister from 2003 to 2014 as part of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which he co-founded in 2001. He also served as mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998. Erdoğan was born in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, and studied at the Aksaray Academy of Economic and Commercial Sciences, before working as a consultant and senior manager in the private sector. Becoming active in local politics, he was elected Welfare Party's Beyoğlu district chair in 1984 and Istanbul chair in 1985. Following the 1994 local elections, Erdoğan was elected mayor of Istanbul. In 1998 he was convicted for inciting religious hatred and banned from politics after reciting a poem by Ziya Gökalp that compared mosques to barracks and the faithful to an army. Erdoğan was released from prison in 1999 and formed the AKP, abandoning openly Islamist policies.

