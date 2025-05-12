World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Targets No. 1 Spot in Asian Gas Market by 2050 with LNG Push

Russia Will Fully Equip Fleet for Asian Hydrocarbon Exports by 2050
World

Russia is set to become the leading exporter of oil and gas to Asia by 2050, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for Energy Policy Magazine. The article outlines a long-term strategy aimed at fully equipping the sector with a domestic fleet capable of handling hydrocarbon deliveries to Asian markets by that time.

Oil extraction
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Roman Kudryavtsev, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Oil extraction

Maintaining export potential – particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG) – will depend on developing Russia's own LNG service technologies, expanding its fleet of gas carriers, and establishing specialized hubs for transshipment, storage, and trade of LNG products, Alexander Novak wrote.

The strategy also includes expanding the main pipeline system, port facilities, and railway infrastructure. According to the article, these developments are expected to secure Russia's predicted status as the number one gas exporter to Asia.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Future Technologies Forum about efforts to develop domestic nuclear-powered underwater LNG carriers. He admitted having initial doubts about the feasibility of "transporting gas by submarines,” but said that Gazprom and Novatek believe such projects can be both cost-effective and safe for LNG transport.

Details

There have been widely varying estimates of proven oil reserves in Russia. Most estimates included only Western Siberian reserves, which have been exploited since the 1970s and supply two-thirds of Russian oil. However, there are potentially huge reserves elsewhere. In 2005, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources estimated that another 4.7 billion barrels (0.75×10^9 m3) of oil exist in Eastern Siberia. In July 2013, the Russian Natural Resources Ministry made official estimates of reserves available for the first time. According to Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy, as of 1 January 2012, recoverable reserves of oil in Russia under category ABC1 (equivalent to proven reserves) were 17.8 billion tons and category C2 reserves (equivalent to probable and possible) were 10.9 billion tons.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Pakistan Releases Footage of Downed Indian Rafale Pilots, Claims Use of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles
Hotspots and Incidents
Pakistan Releases Footage of Downed Indian Rafale Pilots, Claims Use of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles Видео 
Germany Threatens Sanctions if Russia Rejects 30-Day Ceasefire Starting May 12
World
Germany Threatens Sanctions if Russia Rejects 30-Day Ceasefire Starting May 12
Putin Talks to North Korean Military Men After Victory Day Parade
Russia
Putin Talks to North Korean Military Men After Victory Day Parade Видео 
Popular
'Eyes and Ears of the Kremlin': Western Navies Track Russia’s Most Lethal Subs

The British Royal Navy intercepted the Russian diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar in the English Channel off the coast of France

British Navy Intercepts Russian Sub Off French Coast — NATO on High Alert
Putin’s Statement on Peace Talks with Ukraine – Full Text
Full Text of Putin’s Statement on Peace Talks with Ukraine: 'Our Proposal is on the Table'
'The Ball Is in Kyiv’s Court': Putin Calls for May 15 Negotiations in Istanbul
'Forgot to Clean Up': Macron, Merz, and the Viral Train Table Scandal
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China Nancy O'Brien Simpson Canada Faces Internal Rift as Alberta Pushes for Sovereignty Lyuba Lulko Western Misconceptions About WWII: Soviets Forgotten, Hollywood Remembered Alexander Shtorm
From Wagner Mutiny to Africa: General Surovikin’s Quiet Return to Public View
HIMARS Launch Site in Ukraine Tracked and Hit Following Strike on Kursk Region
Congressman Uncovers Forgotten Capitol Tunnel Linked to Founding-Era Construction
Congressman Uncovers Forgotten Capitol Tunnel Linked to Founding-Era Construction
Last materials
Russia Will Fully Equip Fleet for Asian Hydrocarbon Exports by 2050
Turkey to Fine Airline Passengers Who Stand Before Seatbelt Sign Is Off
Germany Threatens Sanctions if Russia Rejects 30-Day Ceasefire Starting May 12
Qatar Royals Gift Trump a $400M ‘Flying Palace’ Boeing 747-8
US and China Agree to Slash Tariffs for 90 Days in Bid to Ease Trade Tensions
Secret Tunnel Beneath U.S. Capitol Revealed: Hidden Passage Dates Back to 1700s
Russian Forces Destroy HIMARS Systems After Attack on Rylsk
Surovikin Seen Honoring Fallen in Algeria Amid Reports of Advisory Role
France Denies Macron Hid Drugs in Viral Train Video, Says It Was Just a Napkin
Kremlin: Ceasefire Requires Direct Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.