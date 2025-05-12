Germany Gives Russia One Day. Moscow Rejects Language of Ultimatums

Germany Threatens Sanctions if Russia Rejects 30-Day Ceasefire Starting May 12

The German government is preparing sanctions against Russia if it refuses to agree to a proposed 30-day ceasefire starting May 12, according to German cabinet spokesman Stefan Cornelius, Tagesschau reports. Cornelius warned that if no truce is declared by the end of the day, preparations for sanctions would begin.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov Moscow Kremlin

The proposed ceasefire was part of a joint initiative launched on May 10 in Kyiv during a meeting of the “coalition of the willing,” which included leaders from France, Germany, Poland, and the UK, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The statement from the summit called for a “full and unconditional ceasefire” across all domains—land, air, and sea—from May 12 for at least 30 days.

President Donald Trump, who was contacted by French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit, supported the initiative and warned of additional sanctions on Russia if it fails to comply.

The potential sanctions, if Russia refuses the ceasefire, are expected to target Russia’s banking and energy sectors more severely. Lithuania’s national security adviser Kęstutis Budrys even urged the immediate imposition of sanctions in the event of non-compliance.

Kremlin: Language of Ultimatums Unacceptable

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia is open to “serious efforts” toward a long-term peace solution, but warned that “the language of ultimatums is unacceptable.” He reiterated that such an approach "will not work with Russia.”

Russia had previously declared a unilateral ceasefire from May 8 to 11 and invited Ukraine to join. However, Zelensky rejected it and proposed a longer, 30-day truce instead. Moscow has expressed general support for the idea, but highlighted “important nuances,” including concerns over how Ukraine might use the ceasefire period strategically.

After the Russian-declared truce expired, President Vladimir Putin addressed both Russian and foreign media, accusing Ukraine of repeated violations of the ceasefire. Nevertheless, Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to resume direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Zelensky responded that he would be waiting for Putin “personally” in Istanbul, but insisted on a full 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite for negotiations.

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper stated that while no concrete sanctions have yet been decided, the bloc continues to increase pressure on Russia. The EU is currently discussing a 17th package of sanctions, which it hopes to adopt by May 20.

Russia, for its part, continues to insist that all sanctions imposed on it are unlawful and demands their full removal.