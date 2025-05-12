World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Gold Prices Fall and Markets Surge as US and China Agree to Slash Tariffs for 90 Days

World

The United States and China have reached a breakthrough agreement to significantly reduce mutual tariffs for a 90-day period following negotiations in Geneva, according to a Bloomberg report.

US and China flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chainwit., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
US and China flags

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Commerce Minister Li Chenyang jointly announced the deal, under which:

  • The U.S. will lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%;
  • China will reduce its tariffs on American goods from 125% to 10%.

"After these initial steps, both sides will establish a mechanism to continue discussions on economic and trade relations,” a joint statement published on the White House website reads.

Secretary Bessent emphasized:

“Neither side wants a rupture in relations. We want trade—balanced trade—and both parties are committed to that goal.”

Context: Trade War Tariffs Under Trump

On April 2, President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against dozens of countries. While most were suspended in favor of a 10% baseline rate, tariffs on China remained and climbed to 145%. Beijing responded with retaliatory tariffs up to 125%, calling Washington’s actions a “mistaken practice.”

The U.S. justified its tariffs as a tool to correct trade imbalances and incentivize manufacturing repatriation. Trump also linked the measures to fentanyl exports from China.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the policy backfired diplomatically: it “shook global confidence in the U.S.” and was seen as a “gift” to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who gained domestic political capital in the face of external pressure.

Agreement Takes Effect May 14

The 90-day tariff reduction agreement will begin on May 14, 2025, per the official document posted by the White House.

Market Reaction to U.S.-China Tariff Truce

The announcement had a strong impact on global markets:

  • U.S. Stock Futures (as of 10:37 Moscow time):
  • S&P 500: ▲ 2.82% to 5,819.5 points
  • Dow Jones: ▲ 2.22% to 42,164.9 points
  • NASDAQ 100: ▲ 3.65% to 20,794.4 points

Commodities:

  • Gold fell sharply by 3.52%, dropping to $3,222.9/oz
  • Brent Crude rose 3.74% to $66.3/barrel on the ICE exchange

Currencies:

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) jumped 1.26%, peaking at 101.691—its highest since April 10
  • Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%, hitting a high not seen since April 14
  • Euro dropped 1.1% to $1.1122, facing its worst trading day of the year

Bloomberg analysts noted the euro is approaching a critical technical zone, casting doubt on hedge fund strategies aiming for $1.15–$1.20 later this year.

Global Markets Also Rally

Asian and European markets echoed the surge:

  • Hang Seng (Hong Kong): ▲ 2.98%
  • CSI 300 (China): ▲ 1.16%
  • FTSE 100 (UK): ▲ 0.49% (11:48 am)
  • CAC 40 (France): ▲ 1.2%

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
