Gold Prices Fall and Markets Surge as US and China Agree to Slash Tariffs for 90 Days

The United States and China have reached a breakthrough agreement to significantly reduce mutual tariffs for a 90-day period following negotiations in Geneva, according to a Bloomberg report.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Commerce Minister Li Chenyang jointly announced the deal, under which:
"After these initial steps, both sides will establish a mechanism to continue discussions on economic and trade relations,” a joint statement published on the White House website reads.
Secretary Bessent emphasized:
“Neither side wants a rupture in relations. We want trade—balanced trade—and both parties are committed to that goal.”
On April 2, President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against dozens of countries. While most were suspended in favor of a 10% baseline rate, tariffs on China remained and climbed to 145%. Beijing responded with retaliatory tariffs up to 125%, calling Washington’s actions a “mistaken practice.”
The U.S. justified its tariffs as a tool to correct trade imbalances and incentivize manufacturing repatriation. Trump also linked the measures to fentanyl exports from China.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the policy backfired diplomatically: it “shook global confidence in the U.S.” and was seen as a “gift” to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who gained domestic political capital in the face of external pressure.
The 90-day tariff reduction agreement will begin on May 14, 2025, per the official document posted by the White House.
The announcement had a strong impact on global markets:
Commodities:
Currencies:
Bloomberg analysts noted the euro is approaching a critical technical zone, casting doubt on hedge fund strategies aiming for $1.15–$1.20 later this year.
Asian and European markets echoed the surge:
