Russia and Ukraine Need to Engage in Direct Negotiations Before Ceasefire Can Be Possible

Kremlin: Ceasefire Requires Direct Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine
World

A ceasefire requires direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the press secretary of the Russian president, this approach is based on a very serious analysis of the situation. A simplified view of the issue is unacceptable to the Russian side, he added.

In late April, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed an immediate, unconditional 30-day ceasefire “in sky, land, and sea” as a precursor to any negotiations.

Moscow regards this 30-day truce as itself a precondition for talks—and maintains it will not enter discussions under such constraints. Instead, Peskov says, direct talks must occur first.

Since the last face-to-face talks in Istanbul in March 2022, direct Russia–Ukraine negotiations have been effectively suspended. Kyiv insists that hostilities must halt before its delegation can safely return to the table, while Moscow demands talks to define “peace terms” up front.

Peskov indicated Russia will continue information exchanges with the U.S. and remain “open” to talks, but only on its own terms and without “pre-set” time limits or foreign guarantees.

Russia and Ukraine Need to Engage in Direct Negotiations Before Ceasefire Can Be Possible
Russia and Ukraine Need to Engage in Direct Negotiations Before Ceasefire Can Be Possible
