The British Royal Navy intercepted the Russian diesel-electric Krasnodar submarine in the English Channel off the coast of France. According to the British naval forces, the vessel was spotted during its return journey to Russia.
The submarine was first observed from the air by a Wildcat military helicopter from the 815 Naval Air Squadron. It was then escorted by the River-class patrol ship HMS Tyne. Later, once the vessel left UK waters, the British handed over surveillance responsibilities to allied forces.
The German publication Bild released a video showing surveillance footage of the Russian submarine. The footage was accompanied by the headline: “NATO responded immediately. Submarine alert declared off the coast of Europe.”
In March 2025, Rosoboronexport announced a breakthrough in the field of non-nuclear submarines. According to the company, the breakthrough is the Russian Amur 1650.
The company described the submarine as a new milestone in naval engineering. “This is a true breakthrough in the world of non-nuclear submarines. It is designed to carry out the most complex missions under any conditions in the world’s oceans,” Rosoboronexport stated.
The company listed the submarine’s main missions: destruction of enemy submarines and surface ships, strikes on land targets, and covert deployment of minefields. Among its advantages, they highlighted low noise levels, high automation, and a well-balanced weapons system.
US-based publication 19FortyFive said that Russia’s Project 885 Yasen nuclear-powered submarines and their modifications pose the greatest threat to the US and NATO.
"The Yasen-class is the biggest threat to the United States and NATO. They are quiet and have multiple long-range missile capabilities. Plus, the Yasen-class torpedoes are deadly and the friendly surface fleets must pay careful attention to them," columnist Brent Eastwood wrote.
Eastwood called the Project 885 Yasen-class submarines the most effective Russian subs.
Among other notable submarines, he mentioned the Project 949A Antey and Project 971 Shchuka-B nuclear submarines, as well as the Project 636 Varshavyanka diesel-electric submarines.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is offering Ukraine to resume direct talks – discontinued in 2022 – on Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul, without any preconditions