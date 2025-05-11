'Eyes and Ears of the Kremlin': Western Navies Track Russia’s Most Lethal Subs

British Navy Intercepts Russian Sub Off French Coast — NATO on High Alert

The British Royal Navy intercepted the Russian diesel-electric Krasnodar submarine in the English Channel off the coast of France. According to the British naval forces, the vessel was spotted during its return journey to Russia.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky Diesel submarine, Russian Navy

The submarine was first observed from the air by a Wildcat military helicopter from the 815 Naval Air Squadron. It was then escorted by the River-class patrol ship HMS Tyne. Later, once the vessel left UK waters, the British handed over surveillance responsibilities to allied forces.

The German publication Bild released a video showing surveillance footage of the Russian submarine. The footage was accompanied by the headline: “NATO responded immediately. Submarine alert declared off the coast of Europe.”

Russia Announces Breakthrough in Submarine Development

In March 2025, Rosoboronexport announced a breakthrough in the field of non-nuclear submarines. According to the company, the breakthrough is the Russian Amur 1650.

The company described the submarine as a new milestone in naval engineering. “This is a true breakthrough in the world of non-nuclear submarines. It is designed to carry out the most complex missions under any conditions in the world’s oceans,” Rosoboronexport stated.

The company listed the submarine’s main missions: destruction of enemy submarines and surface ships, strikes on land targets, and covert deployment of minefields. Among its advantages, they highlighted low noise levels, high automation, and a well-balanced weapons system.

US Names Russia’s Biggest Threat to NATO

US-based publication 19FortyFive said that Russia’s Project 885 Yasen nuclear-powered submarines and their modifications pose the greatest threat to the US and NATO.

"The Yasen-class is the biggest threat to the United States and NATO. They are quiet and have multiple long-range missile capabilities. Plus, the Yasen-class torpedoes are deadly and the friendly surface fleets must pay careful attention to them," columnist Brent Eastwood wrote.

Eastwood called the Project 885 Yasen-class submarines the most effective Russian subs.

Among other notable submarines, he mentioned the Project 949A Antey and Project 971 Shchuka-B nuclear submarines, as well as the Project 636 Varshavyanka diesel-electric submarines.