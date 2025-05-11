Full Text of Putin’s Statement on Peace Talks with Ukraine: 'Our Proposal is on the Table'

On the night of May 11, President Vladimir Putin spoke to reporters following four days of international meetings in Moscow during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory. In the statement, the president proposed that Russia and Ukraine immediately resume direct talks in Istanbul to conclude the conflict.

Below is the full text of Vladimir Putin's speech that he delivered on May 11 at night.

“I’d like to greet everyone — esteemed ladies and gentlemen, dear colleagues! Once again, I want to congratulate all of you on the holiday of the Great Victory. I want to thank our friends and foreign partners who joined us in Moscow these past days to honor the generation of victors during the 80th anniversary celebrations.

"We pay tribute to everyone who contributed to the victory over Nazism — our allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, the soldiers of China, the members of the anti-fascist resistance in Europe, fighters of national liberation movements in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, and volunteers from Latin America. We share with our friends and like-minded partners a common memory and respect for history and the heroic deeds of true heroes who fought for freedom. And, of course, we share a responsibility for the future — for building a more just and secure world.

"The key issues that directly impact the stable, sustainable development of the global community, Eurasia, and other regions were the focus of the bilateral and multilateral meetings held in Moscow. While these took place in a ceremonial and festive atmosphere, the discussions were rich and meaningful, covering political, economic, and humanitarian agendas.

"To summarize — and I’d like to do that now — from May 7 to May 10, we hosted official visits from the leaders of three countries: the People’s Republic of China, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In addition, we held 20 bilateral meetings with heads of state from the CIS, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. In total, 27 heads of state and about 10 leaders of international organizations participated in the Victory Day events. Another six countries were represented at a high level. This broad participation is a powerful testimony to the enduring values and ideas embodied by our common Great Victory.

"We are grateful to the leaders of 13 countries who sent their national military units to take part in the parade on Red Square. Their march alongside our troops gave the holiday a special energy and spirit of combat brotherhood, forged during World War II. I was glad to personally thank the commanders of the Korean People’s Army and send my warmest regards to the soldiers and special forces units of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, who worked alongside our forces with professionalism and diligence in the liberation of border areas of Kursk Region from Kyiv regime formations. I emphasize — they showed courage, heroism, and a high level of training.

"And of course, it was a special honor for all the visiting leaders to greet the true heroes of Victory — World War II veterans from Russia, Israel, Armenia, Mongolia.

"I’d also like to note that despite threats, blackmail, and even blocked airspace, the leaders of several European countries — Serbia, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina — came to Moscow. We understand the tremendous pressure they were under, and we sincerely appreciate their political courage and moral resolve in honoring the memory of the heroes who fought for both their homelands and the liberation of all humanity from fascism.

"It is important to us that millions of Europeans and leaders of sovereign nations remember this history. It gives us hope that eventually, by reflecting on historical lessons and listening to their peoples, we can rebuild constructive relations with European countries — even those who still cling to anti-Russian rhetoric and aggressive actions. As we speak, we see them still talking to us in what amounts to crude language and ultimatums.

"A model of modern, equal partnerships in the 21st century can be seen in our comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China. President Xi Jinping was the guest of honor at the celebrations, and we held highly productive talks. Two joint statements were issued, and a number of intergovernmental agreements were signed covering energy, trade, finance, science, culture, and more. I’ve accepted an invitation to visit China in September for events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan. It’s symbolic that the major commemorative events of the end of WWII will be held in Moscow and Beijing — the capitals of two countries whose peoples endured enormous hardship and paid the highest price for victory.

"Dear colleagues, I think it’s obvious to everyone that the issue of the conflict in Ukraine was addressed in the meetings held in Moscow. We are grateful to our guests and friends for the attention and efforts they dedicate to ending this conflict.

"On that note, I’d like to speak specifically on the matter. As you know, Russia has repeatedly proposed ceasefire initiatives. However, these were constantly sabotaged by the Ukrainian side. The Kyiv regime blatantly violated, about 130 times, the 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure agreed upon with U.S. President Donald Trump from March 18 to April 17.

"The Easter ceasefire initiated by Russia was also disregarded, with nearly 5,000 violations by Ukrainian forces. Nonetheless, for Victory Day — a sacred holiday for us, in memory of our 27 million dead — we declared a ceasefire for the third time. We told Western intermediaries, including those we believe are sincerely seeking peace, that we might extend this ceasefire depending on how the Kyiv regime responds.

"And what did we see? The Kyiv authorities didn’t respond at all. In fact, starting the night of May 6 to 7 — right after our proposal on May 5 — they launched major attacks using 524 drones, several Western-made missiles, and 45 unmanned naval drones in the Black Sea. Over the three declared ceasefire days, there were five separate attempts to breach our border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

"In total, 36 additional attacks were launched in other areas. All were repelled. Our military believes they served no strategic purpose — they were purely political — and Ukraine suffered heavy losses.

"As I said, Kyiv not only rejected our offer, but even tried to intimidate the visiting foreign leaders in Moscow. I must say — when meeting with them — I had this thought: whom were they trying to scare? The people who came are leaders not by position but by conviction. And who was trying to intimidate them? Those who salute former SS soldiers and glorify Nazi collaborators as national heroes?

"Let me repeat: we have made numerous proposals for a ceasefire and have never rejected dialogue. Let me remind you: it was not us who broke off talks in 2022 — it was Ukraine.

"Despite everything, we now propose resuming the talks that Ukraine broke off at the end of 2022. We propose direct negotiations — without any preconditions — beginning without delay, on Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul, where earlier rounds were held and interrupted.

"As is known, our Turkish colleagues, especially President Erdoğan, have offered to mediate, and a draft document was even initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation — later scrapped under Western pressure.

"Tomorrow I plan to speak with President Erdoğan and will ask him to host the talks. I hope he confirms his willingness to help find peace in Ukraine.

"We are ready for serious negotiations to address the root causes of the conflict and establish a long-term, durable peace. During these talks, further ceasefires could be agreed upon — real ones, honored by both sides — as a first step toward peace, not a pause for Ukraine to rearm and dig new trenches. Who would benefit from such a “peace”?

"Our proposal is on the table. Now the decision lies with the Ukrainian authorities and their backers, who seem more interested in their own political ambitions than in peace. Let me repeat: Russia is ready for talks with no preconditions. War is ongoing, and we are proposing peace. What’s wrong with that? Anyone who truly wants peace cannot reject this.

"Finally, I want to thank everyone who joined us for the 80th Victory anniversary celebrations. I am confident the spirit of solidarity and unity we experienced in Moscow will continue to guide us toward fruitful cooperation, security, and peace.

"I’d also like to express appreciation to the journalists and media outlets who covered the celebrations and hours of diplomatic meetings. Your work helped people around the world feel the atmosphere of these unforgettable days in Moscow. And of course, thank you for staying up late for this meeting. I know everyone is tired — thank you very much for your attention."