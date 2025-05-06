World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World

If Ukraine attacks Moscow on May 9, Russia will strike a devastating counterstrike on Kyiv within minutes, military analyst and retired Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok believes.

Missile 3M-14E
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org http://vitalykuzmin.net and is copyrighted, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Missile 3M-14E

Russia's long-range cruise missiles such as the Kh-101 and Kh-555, Kalibr-PL and Kalibr-NK naval cruise missiles, drones, and Iskander-M missile systems could be used for a retaliatory strike. The analyst also suggested that strategic missile forces could be involved with conventional warhead delivery systems.

"The retribution strike" could overshadow everything that has happened so far in the conflict, Mikhail Khodarenok also said.

According to him, the center of the Ukrainian capital could be turned into ruins. Additionally, he believes that government buildings, including the office of the President of Ukraine, may come under fire.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv could not guarantee the safety of foreign leaders who would come to Moscow for the May 9 celebrations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called his words a classic international terrorist threat.

According to Yevhen Dykyi, the former commander of the Aidar Battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), said that Ukraine would refrain from attacking Moscow due to the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian capital.

"One elderly Chinese man will do what Russia's air defense cannot do. He will make sure we don’t strike this parade," he said.

Russia Details Security Measures in Moscow for May 9

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin assured that the Russian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense were taking all necessary measures to ensure the complete safety of both the Victory Day parade participants and Moscow's guests.

"Efforts will be made by law enforcement and the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems, and other various forces and means to maintain security. Preventive operational activities will be conducted ahead of May 9, as well as direct public order and safety measures, with a focus on air defense in potential directions of attack on our capital," said Shvytkin.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Trump Claims Russia “Wants All of Ukraine,” Says Peace Deal Still Possible
World
Trump Claims Russia “Wants All of Ukraine,” Says Peace Deal Still Possible
Russia Eyes Strategic Superiority as Europe Moves Toward War Footing
World
Russia Eyes Strategic Superiority as Europe Moves Toward War Footing Видео 
