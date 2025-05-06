Russian Missiles Will Wipe Kyiv Off the Face of the Earth Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day

If Ukraine attacks Moscow on May 9, Russia will strike a devastating counterstrike on Kyiv within minutes, military analyst and retired Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok believes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org http://vitalykuzmin.net and is copyrighted, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0 Missile 3M-14E

Russia's long-range cruise missiles such as the Kh-101 and Kh-555, Kalibr-PL and Kalibr-NK naval cruise missiles, drones, and Iskander-M missile systems could be used for a retaliatory strike. The analyst also suggested that strategic missile forces could be involved with conventional warhead delivery systems.

"The retribution strike" could overshadow everything that has happened so far in the conflict, Mikhail Khodarenok also said.

According to him, the center of the Ukrainian capital could be turned into ruins. Additionally, he believes that government buildings, including the office of the President of Ukraine, may come under fire.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv could not guarantee the safety of foreign leaders who would come to Moscow for the May 9 celebrations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called his words a classic international terrorist threat.

According to Yevhen Dykyi, the former commander of the Aidar Battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), said that Ukraine would refrain from attacking Moscow due to the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian capital.

"One elderly Chinese man will do what Russia's air defense cannot do. He will make sure we don’t strike this parade," he said.

Russia Details Security Measures in Moscow for May 9

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin assured that the Russian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense were taking all necessary measures to ensure the complete safety of both the Victory Day parade participants and Moscow's guests.