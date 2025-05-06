Kyiv’s Vision After the War: Reform, Rebuild, and Reinvent

Ukraine Outlines Four Key Post-War Priorities, Says PM Shmyhal

Ukraine has four key priorities for the post-conflict period, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"First, to rebuild the country on the principle of 'better than it was.' Second, to become a full-fledged member of the European Union and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development)," Shmyhal said.

The third priority, according to the Ukrainian prime minister, is the establishment of a modern market economy. The final major goal for Kyiv, in his view, is the development of "strong institutions capable of effectively responding to challenges."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late April that the talks between Kyiv and Moscow would take place in the near future.

Details

Denys Anatoliiovych Shmyhal (born 15 October 1975) is a Ukrainian politician and entrepreneur who has served as the 18th and current prime minister of Ukraine since 2020. Before his appointment as prime minister, Shmyhal was the governor of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and an acting vice prime minister in the Honcharuk Government. As Prime Minister, Shmyhal has been in charge of handling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine and conducting the defense of Ukraine during the 2022 Russian invasion. As of 2025, he is the longest serving prime minister in Ukrainian history

