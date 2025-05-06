France to Order New €10 Billion Nuclear Aircraft Carrier by 2025

France Eyes Laser-Ready Warship in Ambitious Naval Expansion

France may place an order for the construction of a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the PA-NG (Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération), by the end of 2025, according to the latest annual report by the shipbuilding company Naval Group.

The aircraft carrier will be capable of hosting around 40 aerial vehicles, including Rafale M fighter jets, airborne early warning aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs. It will also be equipped with modern radar systems, anti-air missile launchers, and close-in defense systems.

The project includes provisions for integrating weapons based on new physical principles, including laser systems.

The construction of the vessel is planned to begin between 2031 and 2032 at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, with commissioning expected in 2038. The project is estimated to cost over €10 billion. The possibility of building a second aircraft carrier remains uncertain due to budgetary constraints.

Details

The French Navy is actively planning for a future aircraft carrier (supercarrier) and new flagship. It is known in French as Porte-avions de nouvelle génération (PA-NG) for 'new generation aircraft carrier'. Construction of the PANG is expected to begin around 2031 and it is projected to enter service in about 2038; the year the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is due to be retired. The ship will be nuclear-powered and will feature the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG).

