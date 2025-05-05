In the coming years, Russia's defense-industrial complex must strengthen its position in light of European Union's preparations for war, National Defense magazine editor Igor Korotchenko believes.
According to Korotchenko, Moscow should be prepared for a potential conflict with Europe. EU countries are currently shifting their economies toward a wartime footing, making it critical for Russia to maintain its lead in the production of advanced weapons systems.
"This is essentially taking place in a mode of preparing for a real war between Russia and Europe, which Western analysts expect by 2030," Igor Korotchenko said.
As key steps, Korotchenko called for ramping up production of intermediate-range ballistic missiles and systems for air and missile defense.
Rearmament is unlikely to help EU countries, which stand little chance in a military conflict with Russia, defense analyst Alex Krainer believes.
"Europe may be capable of rearming, but even a miracle won't help it win a confrontation with Russia," Alex Krainer said.
European countries have relied for too long on Washington and US weapons for too long. Furthermore, Europe lacks a capable army prepared for full-scale combat, Krainer noted. In the event of an actual war, the EU would have to develop many critical systems from scratch. To crown it all, militarizing the eurozone is hampered by high production costs. According to him, EU arms production is 16 times more expensive than that in Russia.
