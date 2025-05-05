World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Defense Sector Urged to Ramp Up Amid EU War Preparations

Russia Eyes Strategic Superiority as Europe Moves Toward War Footing
World

In the coming years, Russia's defense-industrial complex must strengthen its position in light of European Union's preparations for war, National Defense magazine editor Igor Korotchenko believes.

S-300 air defense systems
Photo: function.mil.ru by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
S-300 air defense systems

According to Korotchenko, Moscow should be prepared for a potential conflict with Europe. EU countries are currently shifting their economies toward a wartime footing, making it critical for Russia to maintain its lead in the production of advanced weapons systems.

"This is essentially taking place in a mode of preparing for a real war between Russia and Europe, which Western analysts expect by 2030," Igor Korotchenko said.

As key steps, Korotchenko called for ramping up production of intermediate-range ballistic missiles and systems for air and missile defense.

Europe's Chances in a Potential War with Russia

Rearmament is unlikely to help EU countries, which stand little chance in a military conflict with Russia, defense analyst Alex Krainer believes.

"Europe may be capable of rearming, but even a miracle won't help it win a confrontation with Russia," Alex Krainer said.

European countries have relied for too long on Washington and US weapons for too long. Furthermore, Europe lacks a capable army prepared for full-scale combat, Krainer noted. In the event of an actual war, the EU would have to develop many critical systems from scratch. To crown it all, militarizing the eurozone is hampered by high production costs. According to him, EU arms production is 16 times more expensive than that in Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

15 Most Advanced Russian Weapons
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
World
Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
Photo of Hitler’s Jawbone Released from Secret Russian Archive
Society
Photo of Hitler’s Jawbone Released from Secret Russian Archive
Popular
'One Elderly Chinese Man Will Do what Russian Air Defenses Can Not'

Former commander of the Aidar battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), Yevhen Dykyi, explained why Ukraine will not strike the Victory Day parade in Moscow

Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
Boeing Dreams to Steal Air Superiority from Russia
Bridge Blasts and Armored Assault: Ukraine Renews Attacks on Kursk Border Region
Russia Wants All of Ukraine
Beijing: US Too Late to Contain China’s Rise as Global Economic Power Lyuba Lulko Portugal, Spain and France: Lessons from the Blackout Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey "Peace President with a Gun to the Sky" Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Moscow To Be Cut from Mobile Internet For Victory Day Parade
Kremlin: Meeting Between Putin and Trump Absolutely Necessary
Gunmen Kill Three Officers in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Flee in Stolen Police Vehicle
Gunmen Kill Three Officers in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Flee in Stolen Police Vehicle
Last materials
Deadly Attack on Traffic Patrol in Dagestan Sparks Citywide Manhunt
Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
Kremlin: Putin-Trump Summit Necessary and Should be Prepared Properly
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Mobile Network Outages Hit Moscow Amid Holiday Security Measures
Ukrainian Armed Forces Launch New Offensive on Russia’s Kursk Region
Trump Claims Russia “Wants All of Ukraine,” Says Peace Deal Still Possible
Volgograd May Be Renamed Stalingrad, But Majority of Residents Oppose It
Beijing: US Too Late to Contain China’s Rise as Global Economic Power
Man Seriously Injured After Entering Crocodile Enclosure for Selfie in Philippines
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.