Boeing Dreams to Steal Air Superiority from Russia

Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
The groundbreaking sixth-generation Boeing F-47 fighter jet carries a message for Russia and China, US-based publication 19FortyFive said.

Photo: United States Air Force is licensed under public domain
Columnist Kris Osborn discusses the potential implications of F-47's design features for Russia and China. In particular, he focuses on the tailless triangular shape of the aircraft, which lacks conventional vertical stabilizers.

According to Osborn, F-47’s aerodynamic layout represents a breakthrough that achieves an optimal balance between stealth and maneuverability.

"This feature speaks to the very essence of the kind of breakthrough the F-47 presents, as engineers may have uncovered a way to bring stealth to the next level without compromising agility and the ability to vector and dogfight at top speeds. The canards can help the aircraft maintain stability while maneuvering at high speeds," the article states.

Osborn notes that the design of the next-generation fighter may still change.

The Boeing F-47 is a conceptual sixth-generation fighter jet under development in the United States, designed to deliver a major leap in stealth, maneuverability, and aerial combat capabilities. Notably featuring a tailless, triangular (delta-wing) design without vertical stabilizers, the F-47 is engineered to reduce radar visibility while maintaining superior agility. Analysts believe the aircraft may represent a breakthrough in stealth technology, potentially setting a new benchmark for future air combat systems. Though still in development, the F-47 is seen as a strategic signal to adversaries like Russia and China, highlighting the U.S.'s push to maintain air dominance.

The Boeing F-47 is a planned American air superiority sixth-generation fighter aircraft under development by Boeing for the United States Air Force (USAF) under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. It is designed to be the successor to the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor. USAF officials said experimental tests have been flown since 2020, and the service aims to field it by decade's end, when it will become the first US sixth-generation fighter. The U.S. Air Force plans to purchase approximately 200–250 F-47s.

