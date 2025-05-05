World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin: Meeting Between Putin and Trump Absolutely Necessary

Kremlin: Putin-Trump Summit Necessary and Should be Prepared Properly
World

A meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is necessary and should be properly prepared, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

"This meeting is clearly being discussed publicly, and we believe it is indeed necessary. It must be prepared appropriately, which requires efforts at various expert levels,” he said, as quoted by TASS.Putin-Trump Summit According to Peskov, organizing such a meeting will require continued contact between Moscow and Washington.

Earlier in March, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that a meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents would be arranged once the need arises. For now, he noted, contacts with Washington are ongoing at other levels.

In the following month, Trump indicated he may meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for May 13-16.

On May 5, the Republican president said that the U.S. held "very good” talks over the weekend regarding Russia and Ukraine, though he acknowledged that "a lot of hatred” still exists between the sides.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Beijing: US Too Late to Contain China’s Rise as Global Economic Power
Asia
Beijing: US Too Late to Contain China’s Rise as Global Economic Power
Portugal, Spain and France: Lessons from the Blackout
Columnists
Portugal, Spain and France: Lessons from the Blackout
Popular
Russia Wants All of Ukraine

Trump said he expects to clarify his approach to Russia within the next two weeks to a month

Trump Claims Russia “Wants All of Ukraine,” Says Peace Deal Still Possible
Ukrainian Armed Forces Launch New Offensive on Russia’s Kursk Region
Bridge Blasts and Armored Assault: Ukraine Renews Attacks on Kursk Border Region
Beijing: US Too Late to Contain China’s Rise as Global Economic Power Lyuba Lulko Portugal, Spain and France: Lessons from the Blackout Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey "Peace President with a Gun to the Sky" Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Trump Claims Russia “Wants All of Ukraine,” Says Peace Deal Still Possible
Volgograd May Be Renamed Stalingrad, But Majority of Residents Oppose It
Beijing: US Too Late to Contain China’s Rise as Global Economic Power
Man Seriously Injured After Entering Crocodile Enclosure for Selfie in Philippines
Russia Open to Discussing US Presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, Says Rosatom Head
Photo of Hitler’s Jawbone Released from Secret Russian Archive
Kyiv Open to Ceasefire and Negotiations in Any Format, Says Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Agents Wounded by Own Bomb in Failed Assassination Attempt in Russia
Brawl Erupts at Russian Cemetery as Roma Crowd Steals Food, Attacks Police
15,000 North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Fight for Russia; 4,700 Casualties Confirmed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.