Kremlin: Meeting Between Putin and Trump Absolutely Necessary

A meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is necessary and should be properly prepared, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

"This meeting is clearly being discussed publicly, and we believe it is indeed necessary. It must be prepared appropriately, which requires efforts at various expert levels,” he said, as quoted by TASS.Putin-Trump Summit According to Peskov, organizing such a meeting will require continued contact between Moscow and Washington.

Earlier in March, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that a meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents would be arranged once the need arises. For now, he noted, contacts with Washington are ongoing at other levels.

In the following month, Trump indicated he may meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for May 13-16.

On May 5, the Republican president said that the U.S. held "very good” talks over the weekend regarding Russia and Ukraine, though he acknowledged that "a lot of hatred” still exists between the sides.