'One Elderly Chinese Man Will Do what Russian Air Defenses Can Not'

Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day

Former commander of the Aidar battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), Yevhen Dykyi, explained why Ukraine will not strike the Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Photo: website President of the Russian Federation by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military parade on Red Square in Moscow on June 24, 2020

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not attempt an attack on Moscow due to the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian capital.

"One elderly Chinese man will do what Russian air defenses cannot — ensure that we don't strike the parade," Dykyi told Strana.ua publication.

He also described the parade as a "high-value conventional target" from a military perspective.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned world leaders of potential danger in Moscow on May 9. Ukraine refused to guarantee the safety of foreign representatives planning to attend the parade in the Russian capital.

Xi Jinping to Attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow Amid Heightened Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Moscow to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. His visit comes amid rising global tensions over the war in Ukraine and increasing scrutiny of China’s geopolitical alignments.

The Victory Day parade on Red Square is set to feature military displays, including units from Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the significance of Xi’s visit, calling it a “separate and important event” for which Russia is preparing with great attention.

Xi’s presence has drawn particular attention following recent speculation about potential Ukrainian attacks during the celebrations. Some analysts believe that the Chinese leader’s attendance will act as a powerful deterrent, reducing the likelihood of any high-profile military provocations.

More than 20 world leaders are expected at the event, including heads of state from Belarus, Serbia, Venezuela, and several Central Asian nations. However, Western leaders are not expected to participate, reflecting the deepening divide between Russia and much of the West.