Russia Open to Discussing US Presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, Says Rosatom Head

Russia is ready to discuss USA's presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the head of Rosatom (Russia's Federal Agency for Atomic Power) Alexey Likhachev said, Interfax reports.

"If a political decision is made by the country's leadership, we are ready to discuss this with the American side," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the US wanted to assign a neutral status to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the surrounding area in order to take it under its control. Washington has not yet decided which territories around the plant could be considered neutral or how control over the facility would be exercised.

On March 28, Likhachev stated that control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP would not be transferred to the US. He called such proposals "science fiction."

Details