India and Pakistan on Brink of War as Moscow Prepares for WWII Anniversary Parade

India to Skip Moscow’s May 9 Parade as Tensions With Pakistan Escalate

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, but India will still be represented at the event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during the "Knowledge. First” educational marathon.

Photo: Yükleyenin kendi çalışması by W. Bulach, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Red Square

Peskov did not specify who would represent India at the May 9 events. However, he noted that there would be a separate visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which Russia considers significant and is actively preparing for.

Peskov added that during the celebration period, Russia will host "a very significant number of heads of state and government from various countries around the world." This, he said, demonstrates their shared pride in the victory over Nazism and shows that Russia has ideologically aligned allies.

On May 9, Russia will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, with a military parade on Red Square in Moscow as the central event. Leaders from over 20 countries are expected to attend, including:

Xi Jinping (China)

Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus)

Aleksandar Vučić (Serbia)

Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)

Milorad Dodik (Rep. of Srpska)

Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan)

Ibrahim Traoré (Burkina Faso)

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil)

Tô Lâm (Vietnam)

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan)

Sadyr Japarov (Kyrgyzstan)

Prime Ministers Robert Fico (Slovakia) and Nikol Pashinyan (Armenia)

India-Pakistan Tensions

Relations between India and Pakistan sharply escalated in April after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, controlled by New Delhi but contested by Islamabad since the partition of British India.

A group from the Resistance Front, designated a terrorist organization in India, opened fire, killing over 20 people and injuring many others. In response, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and suspended a water-sharing treaty over the Indus River.

Pakistan denied any involvement, calling India's accusations "reckless, irrational, and illogical.” It also closed its airspace to Indian airlines. Cross-border skirmishes between the two militaries have since occurred for several consecutive days.

A Pakistani minister warned on April 30 that India might launch a strike on Pakistan within 24-36 hours. The announcement followed Modi's earlier statement when he said that the Indian defense ministry had full freedom to take retaliatory measures.

The growing tensions have brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-scale war, prompting Russia to call for restraint and constructive dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Details

Narendra Damodardas Modi (born 17 September 1950) is an Indian politician who has served as the prime minister of India since 2014. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is the member of parliament (MP) for Varanasi. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu nationalist paramilitary volunteer organisation. He is the longest-serving prime minister outside the Indian National Congress.

