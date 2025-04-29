Lavrov: Kyiv Needs to Abandon NATO Ambition for Ukraine Conflict to End

The Ukrainian conflict could be resolved through Ukraine's refusal to join NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a broadcast of his speech on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: flickr.com by US Department of State is licensed under Департаментом информации об авторских правах NATO

According to Lavrov, during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, Russia once again outlined its core position on resolving the conflict by "addressing the root causes of its emergence."

"These causes lie in years-long attempts to expand NATO eastward, right up to Russia's borders, and to absorb Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance,” Lavrov emphasized.

Details

