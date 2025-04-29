India and Pakistan May Cut Off Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine’s Ammo Pipeline from South Asia Threatened by Geopolitical Shifts

India and Pakistan may suspend deliveries of artillery and mortar shells to Ukraine and European countries due to escalating conflict and recent security incidents.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Artillery shells

According to Western media reports, since 2022, Pakistan has supplied over 60,000 shells to Ukraine — including 122 mm rounds for Grad multiple rocket launchers — through parallel import routes. The reported route was: Pakistan – United Kingdom – Romania – Ukraine.

Additionally, Ukraine and Islamabad have a military maintenance agreement covering tanks and helicopters. However, Pakistani officials deny any ammunition deliveries.

India, meanwhile, is one of the world's largest ammunition suppliers and officially has no public agreements with Ukraine. Nevertheless, local media suggest otherwise. At least one percent of India's defense industry output reportedly went to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024. This included 155 mm shells for M777 howitzers, among other types.

Open-source data estimates that slightly fewer than 10,000 shells were shipped from India to Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have been actively using this ammunition since 2023. For instance, during a Russian military sweep in Russia's Kursk region, military men reportedly discovered a stockpile of around 100 Indian-made shells.

However, recent events may put an end to these shipments. Following a terrorist attack on tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir states — which left 30 people dead, including officers from the Indian Air Force and Navy — both New Delhi and Islamabad may halt further military exports. Survivors said the attackers asked for names and religions before shooting non-Muslims.

Details

Since the Partition of British India in 1947 and subsequent creation of the dominions of India and Pakistan, the two countries have been involved in a number of wars, conflicts, and military standoffs. A long-running dispute over Kashmir and cross-border terrorism have been the predominant cause of conflict between the two states, with the exception of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, which occurred as a direct result of hostilities stemming from the Bangladesh Liberation War in erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The Partition of India came in 1947 with the sudden grant of independence. It was the intention of those who wished for a Muslim state to have a clean partition between independent and equal "Pakistan" and "Hindustan" once independence came. Nearly one third of the Muslim population of India remained in the new India. Inter-communal violence between Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims resulted in between 200,000 and 2 million casualties leaving 14 million people displaced. Princely states in India were provided with an Instrument of Accession to accede to either India or Pakistan.

